The Devils defenseman will focus on children’s health and getting fresh food to Newark families. His first stop is a holiday visit to the health system’s farm-to-community center.

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Jack Hughes has a new teammate off the ice, and it’s his little brother.

RWJBarnabas Health on Monday named Devils defenseman Luke Hughes as its newest brand ambassador. Jack Hughes, the Devils’ star center, became the health system’s first ambassador in December 2025. The multi-year deal adds to a partnership between New Jersey’s largest health system and the Devils that goes back more than 30 years.

“RWJBarnabas Health has been an incredible partner for the Devils, and I’m excited to join their team as a brand ambassador alongside my brother Jack,” Luke Hughes said.

The brothers have different jobs. Jack stays the face of the Get Checked campaign, which pushes people to find a primary care doctor, keep up with checkups and get recommended screenings. Luke will put his name behind children’s health and the system’s work against food insecurity, including what it calls food-as-medicine programs that get healthy food to families in underserved neighborhoods.

“I’m passionate about helping others, and I look forward to further supporting programs that positively impact the health and well-being of kids, families and so many community members,” Hughes said.

From greenhouses to school lunches

Hughes will work with several Newark programs:

Harvest: RWJBarnabas Health’s Farm to Community Center, which offers fresh food along with nutrition and wellness classes.

RWJBarnabas Health’s Farm to Community Center, which offers fresh food along with nutrition and wellness classes. The Beth Greenhouse: A hydroponic greenhouse at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center that grows more than 5,000 pounds of produce a year.

A hydroponic greenhouse at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center that grows more than 5,000 pounds of produce a year. Brigaid: A program reworking school meals for students in Newark, the state’s largest school district.

A program reworking school meals for students in Newark, the state’s largest school district. Hannah’s Kitchen: A program offering health and wellness activities for kids.

His first stop comes over the holidays at Harvest. The center’s teaching kitchen hosts cooking demonstrations, nutrition classes, and lunch-and-learns for local students and community groups.

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“Alongside his brother and teammate Jack, Luke will use his platform to share his passion to help others,” said Mark E. Manigan, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health. He said that includes “ensuring kids and families have access to nutritious food to improve health outcomes.”

Hospital visits, videos and a 5K

Over the course of the deal, Hughes will visit children in the hospital and their care teams, star in a video series on kids’ health and community wellness, and appear at events around the state.

This season, he’ll also take on a bigger role in programs the Devils and RWJBarnabas Health already run together. Those include the Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk, youth hockey programs like Learn to Play, high school hockey, blood drives, health screenings and game-day experiences for patients.

“RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to community health extends beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinical facilities,” Manigan said.

The Devils took Hughes fourth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He played two seasons at the University of Michigan before joining the team for the 2022-23 playoffs, and he’s been a regular on the Devils’ blue line ever since.

RWJBarnabas Health is the Devils’ official health care provider. Its logo is the patch on every Devils home jersey, the first patch partnership in team history. More on its community health programs is on the RWJBarnabas Health website.