Diamond Bingo scratch-off delivers big win for Bridgeport lottery player

The $30,000 Connecticut Lottery prize was tied to a ticket from Trumbull Food Mart

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A Bridgeport lottery player scored a $30,000 prize on a Diamond Bingo scratch-off tied to Trumbull Food Mart in Trumbull, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Monday.

The Connecticut Lottery lists the player’s residence as Bridgeport and identifies Diamond Bingo as the winning game.

The prize totaled $30,000.

Trumbull Food Mart LLC in Trumbull is listed as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

The available Lottery record does not identify the player or provide details about the circumstances surrounding the win.

The record also does not specify when the scratch-off was purchased. Monday reflects the date listed in the Connecticut Lottery winner record.

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