Diesel Tankers Heading to U.S. East Coast Turn Away After Sherrill Threatens Dockworkers at New Jersey Ports

At least two of three ships once headed for the U.S. East Coast have changed their declared routes, though it’s unclear whether the governor’s threat of “harsh penalties” is the reason.

TRENTON, N.J. – A fleet of tankers carrying Russian diesel that appeared to be bound for the United States is now changing course, days after Gov. Mikie Sherrill warned New Jersey port and terminal operators that helping unload the fuel could bring serious civil and criminal consequences. Maritime tracking data from Windward dated Nov. 3 showed that two of three vessels previously reported heading toward the U.S. have changed their declared routes, while the third remains in the Atlantic with no declared destination.

Sherrill Puts Terminals on Notice

On Monday, Nov. 2, Sherrill sent letters to a dozen port and terminal operators across the state, urging them to turn away any tanker carrying Russian diesel. Recipients reportedly included IMTT, Kinder Morgan and Phillips 66, all of which operate facilities in New Jersey. “Every port and terminal operator, intermediary, and buyer is on notice,” Sherrill said, adding that no one should help bring illegal Russian diesel into the state.

Sherrill argues that a license issued Oct. 9 by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which allows transactions involving Russian diesel through April 7, 2027, conflicts with the 2022 Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act. That law banned Russian energy imports after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The governor, a Navy veteran, said New Jersey would use every available legal and regulatory tool to keep the fuel out. Her letters did not go to terminals run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, according to reports on the letters.

The Trump administration has defended the license. An administration official said it complies with applicable law, and the move was part of an effort to bring down fuel prices. Diesel prices have stayed high despite the change. The average cost for a gallon of diesel fuel in New Jersey is $6.75, well above the national average.

Where the Tankers Stand

The vessel drawing the most attention is the Malta-flagged Agioi Fanendes, which loaded about 40,000 metric tons of diesel at Russia’s Baltic port of Primorsk in late October. The ship’s destination originally showed as New York, with an expected arrival around Nov. 7. It has since been listed as “for orders,” a signal that its discharge port is not confirmed. The vessel is still in the Atlantic.

The other two tankers, the Talisman and the Leruo, have altered their declared routes, according to Windward. Two Ukrainian advocacy groups, the American Coalition for Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine, say they are tracking 13 vessels that could deliver Russian diesel to U.S. ports. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, last week urged the Agioi Fanendes’ owner to turn around, arguing the federal license cannot override the 2022 ban.

It remains unclear whether any Russian diesel tanker ever intended to discharge in New Jersey, and no cargo has been unloaded here. Shore News Network will follow what comes next for Sherrill and the state’s ports as the standoff with Washington continues.