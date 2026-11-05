Divers Recover Body of Missing Person in Barnegat Bay After Toms River Bridge Incident

East Dover Fire Company, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Toms River Police Dive Unit located the individual during a second day of searching.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – The body of a person reported missing after a suspected bridge jumping incident in Toms River was recovered Thursday morning, according to the East Dover Fire Company. Members of the fire company returned to the search area with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Toms River Police Dive Unit to continue the search that began a day earlier.

Second Day of Search

The fire company said crews resumed the search Thursday for the individual reported missing following Wednesday’s incident. During the morning operation, crews located and recovered the person’s body. Authorities have not released the person’s name, age or hometown, or said where the bridge incident happened or what led to it.

The fire company extended its condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones and thanked all responding agencies for their assistance and coordination throughout the search and recovery.

Officials have not said whether the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case or when the person’s identity will be released. Shore News Network will update this story as more information becomes available. Follow more Toms River and Ocean County news on SNN.