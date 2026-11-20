State Police say new forensic evidence led them to a Forks Township, Pa., man, accused of shooting an Easton woman multiple times as she exited Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township.

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a woman seriously wounded at an Interstate 78 exit in Warren County. The New Jersey State Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office say DNA evidence finally cracked the case.

William Suchowacki, 36, of Forks Township, Pennsylvania, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Key Points A 39-year-old Easton woman was shot multiple times while exiting I-78 at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township in 2020.

The case went unsolved for years until the State Police Cold Case Unit reopened it.

New DNA evidence linked William Suchowacki to the original crime scene, police said.

Suchowacki was arrested at his Pennsylvania home and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The shooting happened in 2020, when the 39-year-old woman from Easton, Pennsylvania, was shot several times as she got off I-78 at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township. She was seriously injured. Despite an extensive investigation, the case went cold for years.

The State Police Cold Case Unit saw a chance to take another look. Detectives went back through the original records, did more interviews and used newer forensic science and technology to develop fresh leads, according to State Police.

Working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences, investigators turned up more forensic evidence that gave them a major break. DNA analysis, together with extensive investigative work, led detectives to Suchowacki and linked him to the original crime scene, police said.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office then approved charges. With help from the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Suchowacki was arrested without incident at his home in Pennsylvania. He is being held pending extradition to New Jersey.

The arrest follows work by the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, Troop B Criminal Investigation Office, Major Crime Units and Office of Forensic Sciences, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office.

Sources: New Jersey State Police, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office