A federal grant document listing Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher Ben Hu on U.S.-funded coronavirus projects is circulating again online. It is renewing questions about taxpayer money that flowed to the Chinese lab before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic took a deadly toll on New Jersey.

By the end of 2021, the virus had hit New Jersey harder than almost any other state. As of Dec. 30, 2021, state health officials had recorded 1,635,132 COVID-19 cases: 1,316,312 confirmed by PCR testing and another 318,820 probable cases identified through antigen tests. Hospitals were overwhelmed in the first wave.

On April 14, 2020, 8,270 people were hospitalized with the virus at the same time, nearly 2,000 of them in critical or intensive care, and hospitals turned cafeterias and auditoriums into patient units to keep up. Hospitalizations climbed again to more than 3,700 by mid-December 2020 and passed 4,000 during the Omicron surge at the end of 2021.

By Dec. 30, 2021, the state had counted about 29,000 deaths: 26,151 lab-confirmed and 2,849 probable.

The watchdog group White Coat Waste Project obtained the record through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. It is a “Current and Pending Support” form, the disclosure researchers file with federal grant applications to list every project they’re involved in.

The form lists Hu as an investigator on these projects: “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” (R01AI110964), funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: $3,086,735, June 2014 to May 2019 (current)

(R01AI110964), funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: $3,086,735, June 2014 to May 2019 (current) A renewal of the same project with NIAID: $3,586,760, June 2019 to May 2024 (pending)

with NIAID: $3,586,760, June 2019 to May 2024 (pending) PREDICT-2 , funded by USAID through a subcontract from UC Davis to EcoHealth Alliance: $38,000,000, October 2014 to September 2019 (current)

, funded by USAID through a subcontract from UC Davis to EcoHealth Alliance: $38,000,000, October 2014 to September 2019 (current) “Pathogenicity studies of two novel bat SARSr-CoVs on transgenic mice expressing human ACE2,” funded by China’s National Natural Science Foundation: $44,776, 2019 to 2021

funded by China’s National Natural Science Foundation: $44,776, 2019 to 2021 “Bat Virology,” also funded by China’s National Natural Science Foundation: $232,836, 2019 to 2021

The two active U.S. awards add up to about $41.1 million. Including the pending renewal brings the total to about $44.7 million.

What to Know The dollar figures on the form are total project awards to EcoHealth Alliance and its partners, not money paid to Hu personally.

A federal audit reportedly found about $1.4 million in NIH and USAID funding reached the Wuhan lab between 2014 and 2019.

U.S. officials quoted anonymously named Hu in 2023 as one of the researchers who fell ill in fall 2019, but intelligence officials did not confirm the illnesses were COVID-19.

Hu has denied he was sick.

What the Documents Show

The form does not show $41 million going to Hu or to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. On these disclosures, researchers list the total award for each project they work on, and the bulk of that money went to the U.S.-based groups that held the grants and handed out subawards.

Document released by White Coat Wate

White Coat Waste, which pushed the records into the spotlight, acknowledged that because of conflicting reports from EcoHealth and gaps in federal reporting, it is unclear exactly how much taxpayer money went to Hu’s work in Wuhan.

A Government Accountability Office review reportedly found that about $1.4 million from USAID and the National Institutes of Health went to the Wuhan lab between 2014 and 2019. USAID has said its funding for research at the lab ended in 2019, and that it was part of the agency’s mission to find and contain pandemic threats.

The 2019 dates on the form are the ends of standard multiyear grant periods, not the end of a specific experiment. The NIAID bat coronavirus project was up for a five-year renewal running through 2024 when the form was filed.

The ‘patient zero’ claim

In June 2023, reporting based on anonymous U.S. government sources named Hu, a top deputy to Wuhan bat coronavirus researcher Shi Zhengli, as one of three lab researchers who became sick in November 2019, before the outbreak was publicly known.

Later that month, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a declassified report. It said some lab workers were ill in fall 2019 with symptoms “consistent with but not diagnostic of COVID-19.” The report did not name the researchers and said intelligence officials had no indications that any of them were hospitalized because of COVID-like symptoms.

Hu has denied the claims.

“I did not get sick in autumn 2019, and did not have COVID-19-like symptoms at that time,” Hu said, calling the reports “absolutely rumors and ridiculous.”

The pandemic’s origin is still disputed. In December 2024, a Republican-led House select subcommittee concluded that the virus most likely came from a lab accident in Wuhan. Many scientists, however, point to evidence tying the early outbreak to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and argue the virus spilled over naturally from animals. U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached a consensus.

EcoHealth Alliance, the New York nonprofit that sent U.S. grant money to the Wuhan lab, later lost its federal funding. In January 2025, the Department of Health and Human Services debarred the group and its former president, Peter Daszak, from federal funding.

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Sources: Office of the Director of National Intelligence, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability