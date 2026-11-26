North Wildwood, NJ – Dogs in holiday sweaters and reindeer antlers are heading to North Wildwood‘s bar district next month, and the drinks their owners buy will help homeless animals.

Santa Paws, a dog-friendly holiday walk put on by the North Wildwood Business Owners Association, starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in the city’s Entertainment District along Olde New Jersey Avenue and nearby streets.

The walk starts at The Inlet and ends at Owen’s Pub. Along the way it stops at The Surfing Pig, Anglesea Pub and Keenan’s.

Each stop will have dog treats and spots for photos. Each bar will also serve a specialty drink, and $1 from every one sold goes to Beacon Animal Rescue.

Dress-up counts. Keenan’s will judge costumes and give two $100 prizes to the best-dressed entries.

About the Wildwood Santa Paws Event Santa Paws starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at The Inlet.

Stops include The Surfing Pig, Anglesea Pub, Keenan’s and Owen’s Pub.

$1 from each specialty drink sold goes to Beacon Animal Rescue.

Two $100 prizes will go to the best costumes.

The walk is on the same day as North Wildwood’s tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse courtyard, a short walk from the bar district.

Event details are at the North Wildwood Business Owners Association website. For more holiday events, call 609-729-9000 or visit WildwoodHoliday.com.

For more North Wildwood and Cape May County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: North Wildwood Business Owners Association, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority