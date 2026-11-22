Residents of Park Place and Melody Avenue said they found their homes inside an eruv boundary map in an online real estate ad. Township officials said they had not heard about it until that night.

BRICK, N.J. – An online map showing a proposed eruv boundary through a north Brick neighborhood drew about an hour of public comment at a recent Township Council meeting. At the end of the meeting, Council President Steve Feinman urged residents not to sell their homes to limited liability companies offering cash.

“Don’t sell your home to a cash offer to an LLC,” Feinman said during his closing remarks, adding that the eruv issue is “officially on our radar.” He then said, “I don’t know if I’m going to get sued for that, but in the meantime, don’t do it.”

How it started Residents of Park Place and Melody Avenue said a Facebook ad posted by a real estate agent showed their homes inside an eruv map.

Residents said men photographed homes and a fence that would be part of the boundary, and that one of the cars was registered to an LLC.

Mayor Lisa Crate and the township attorney said an eruv on utility poles does not need township approval.

Residents asked how to take over a nearby unbuilt “paper street” where part of the boundary would run.

Several residents described what they saw in the weeks before the meeting. Mary Maya of Park Place said her security cameras recorded men photographing her house and fence. She then found her home inside an eruv map in a Facebook ad, which she said a real estate agent had posted.

Suzanne Plunkett, also of Park Place, said four men in a car came onto residents’ properties, said they were “checking out the fence,” and left. She said police told residents there was nothing they could do, and that the car was registered to an LLC.

Residents said Greenbriar, the adult community that owns the fence along the neighborhood, also knew nothing about the plan.

Patricia Wall of Melody Avenue asked the township to make a public statement, saying “everybody’s getting hysterical.” When residents asked whether township officials knew about the eruv, the council answered, “No. This is the first time.”

Crate said an eruv “does not have to be a process through the township.” She explained that eruvs are usually attached to utility poles with the pole owner’s approval, which in Brick is JCP&L. Later in the meeting, she said the matter “doesn’t go through my office,” which answered rumors that she had either approved or blocked it.

The township attorney pointed to the eruv litigation in Mahwah and said that, as he recalled, the eruv there was allowed to stay.

Diane Hart of Melody Avenue pushed back: “Why is this even allowed?”

An Eruv.

Herbert Wy of Bradley Avenue asked how residents could get the township to vacate the unbuilt, town-owned paper street next to Greenbriar’s fence. Vacating a street turns public land over to the neighboring property owners. Officials told residents they would not need a lawyer. They would submit a written request through the township planner and the land use committee, and the request would then go to the council.

“Let’s pull together as a community… get Nash Street vacated. Make that all your property,” a voice from the dais said.

What Is an Eruv? An eruv is a symbolic boundary used by Orthodox Jewish communities. It is usually made of wire or string strung between utility poles, often marked by thin plastic pipes attached to the sides of the poles. Under Jewish law, carrying objects outside the home is not allowed on the Sabbath and some holidays. An eruv lets observant families inside the boundary carry house keys, prayer books and food and push strollers or wheelchairs on those days. Without one, parents of young children and people with disabilities can be largely confined to their homes from Friday night through Saturday night.

At the meeting, resident Richard Catrell explained how an eruv works, including the weekly inspections community members do to make sure the boundary is unbroken before each Sabbath.

Eruvs have existed for decades in New Jersey communities including Teaneck, Fair Lawn, Jackson, Paramus and Lakewood, often with little controversy. When towns have tried to block them, courts and civil rights enforcers have generally sided with the eruv.

In 2002, a federal appeals court ruled that Tenafly could not remove an eruv from its utility poles. That case is still the leading precedent. In 2017, Mahwah, Upper Saddle River and Montvale tried to force an eruv association to remove plastic pipes from utility poles by treating them as illegal signs. All three towns settled. Mahwah agreed to let the eruv stay and to pay $10,000 toward the association’s legal fees. The township then settled a separate discrimination lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Attorney General.

Jackson’s dispute grew into a far broader legal fight. The township’s enforcement of an ordinance blocking an eruv became part of lawsuits brought by Agudath Israel, the state Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice, which accused Jackson of using zoning laws to discriminate against Orthodox Jews. Jackson settled with the Justice Department in 2022, paying a $45,000 penalty and accepting three years of federal monitoring of its land use rules. It agreed to pay up to $575,000 to settle the state’s case in 2023. The township did not admit wrongdoing. As part of the settlements, Jackson adopted rules allowing eruvs on utility poles as long as the utility company consents and safety requirements are met.

Toms River took a different approach. When an eruv went up in the township’s North Dover section, officials chose not to fight it and later said they had received few complaints from residents outside the Orthodox community. This happened under former Mayor Maurice Hill.

Brick borders Lakewood, home to one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities in the country. In recent years, housing growth from Lakewood has spread into neighboring Jackson, Toms River, Howell and Brick, and those towns have seen repeated disputes over aggressive real estate solicitation and cash offers from LLCs.

Under New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination, it is illegal to refuse to sell or rent a home, or to discriminate in a real estate transaction, because of a buyer’s religion.

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