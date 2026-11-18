Foreclosed properties in 16 towns are set for the Dec. 15 sheriff’s sale, with opening bids totaling more than $10 million. Toms River has the most, followed by Barnegat and Brick.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Thirty foreclosed properties across 16 Ocean County towns are headed to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office auction block on Dec. 15. According to the sheriff’s sale listings, lenders and associations are seeking a combined $10 million. This comes as the holiday season draws near, putting financial stress and struggles ahead of a family’s desire to stay in their home.

The holiday season is hard on families who are behind on their mortgages. While neighbors are decorating and planning gatherings, some Ocean County homeowners will spend December waiting to learn whether they will lose their homes. For the people named in these cases, a sheriff’s sale scheduled for mid-December can mean packing up a lifetime of belongings or scrambling for a place to stay as the year ends.

The process does not pause for the holidays. Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, whose office runs the county’s foreclosure auctions, must carry out sales ordered by the courts on the schedule state law sets. In New Jersey, the sheriff does not decide who loses a home. The sheriff acts only after a Superior Court judge enters a final judgment of foreclosure and the court issues a writ of execution directing the sale.

By the time a property reaches the sheriff’s sale list, the case has usually been moving for months or years. Under the New Jersey Fair Foreclosure Act, a lender must send a homeowner a notice of intention to foreclose at least 30 days before filing. The notice has to explain how much is owed and how the homeowner can cure the default. Once a sale is scheduled, state law lets the homeowner ask the sheriff for two adjournments of up to two weeks each, and lenders and the court can grant more. Even after the gavel falls, homeowners have 10 days to redeem the property by paying the full amount owed before the sale becomes final.

Foreclosure can follow families long after they leave a home. It damages credit for years, makes it harder to rent, and often uproots children from their schools and neighborhoods. Housing counselors say many homeowners hold off on seeking help out of embarrassment or fear, sometimes until it is too late to save the house.

Homeowners still have options, and housing advocates say the most important step is to act early. The New Jersey Judiciary’s free Foreclosure Mediation Program brings owner-occupants and lenders together with a neutral mediator to work out loan modifications, repayment plans or other deals. Free foreclosure counseling is available through housing counselors approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and through the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. Homeowners can also ask their lender about forbearance, a loan modification or a short sale. Filing for bankruptcy stops a sheriff’s sale automatically while the case is pending, which is why 11 of the cases on November’s list were put on hold.

Homeowners who receive a foreclosure notice should not ignore it. Answering the complaint, calling the lender and reaching out to a housing counselor or attorney right away can buy time, and in many cases save the home, before a property reaches the sheriff’s sale list.

The December sale covers 32 cases. Two properties, one in Brick and one in Beachwood, each have two separate judgments against them.

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All of the December cases were pushed back from the county’s Nov. 17 sale, which listed 84 cases. Of those, 40 were adjourned, with 32 moved to Dec. 15 and eight to January. Sixteen sales were canceled, often because the homeowner paid off the debt, reached a deal with the lender or the case was settled. Eleven were halted by bankruptcy filings, which freeze a sheriff’s sale while the case is in court.

At a sheriff’s sale, each property opens at its upset price. That is the minimum bid, usually the amount of the court judgment plus interest and costs. If no outside bidder tops it, the property typically goes back to the lender.

December Foreclosures by Town Here is how the Dec. 15 sheriff’s sale breaks down across the county, with the combined upset prices for each town: Toms River: 6 properties, $1.85 million

6 properties, $1.85 million Barnegat: 3 properties, $1.25 million

3 properties, $1.25 million Brick: 3 properties (4 cases), $884,255

3 properties (4 cases), $884,255 Jackson: 2 properties, $1.21 million

2 properties, $1.21 million Beachwood: 2 properties (3 cases), $922,243

2 properties (3 cases), $922,243 Lakewood: 2 properties, $836,508

2 properties, $836,508 Stafford Township (Manahawkin): 2 properties, $551,297

2 properties, $551,297 Tuckerton: 2 properties, $76,961

2 properties, $76,961 Seaside Park: 1 property, $497,052

1 property, $497,052 Plumsted Township: 1 property, $462,436

1 property, $462,436 Berkeley Township (Bayville): 1 property, $380,010

1 property, $380,010 Point Pleasant: 1 property, $295,187

1 property, $295,187 Eagleswood Township (West Creek): 1 property, $275,560

1 property, $275,560 Lacey Township (Forked River): 1 property, $237,764

1 property, $237,764 Little Egg Harbor: 1 property, $196,317

1 property, $196,317 Pine Beach: 1 property, $104,052

The most expensive property on the December list is a Jackson home with an upset price of more than $1.2 million, in a case brought by U.S. Bank Trust National Association. A Toms River property carries the second-highest opening bid, at about $654,000.

At the other end, several cases involve small debts owed to homeowners and condominium associations rather than mortgage lenders. The Sixty Acre Reserve Condominium Association in Jackson is foreclosing over about $7,900. The Waters Edge at Toms River condominium association is seeking about $18,300, and the Tuckerton Meadows Townhouse Association about $26,700. In New Jersey, associations can foreclose on unpaid dues and fees, putting owners at risk of losing their homes over relatively small balances.

Big national banks and loan servicers bring most of the December cases, including U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Carrington Mortgage Services, Rocket Mortgage and NewRez. The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs is the plaintiff in a Barnegat case. Longbridge Financial, a reverse mortgage lender, is foreclosing on a Lakewood property.

Toms River, Ocean County’s largest township, also led the Nov. 17 list, with 16 of its 84 cases.

Sale dates can change up to the day of the auction. Lenders often adjourn sales several times, and homeowners can stop a sale by paying the debt, refinancing or filing for bankruptcy. Updated listings, including adjournments and cancellations, are posted on the Ocean County Sheriff’s sales listing.

Homeowners facing foreclosure can get free help through the state’s foreclosure mediation program run by the New Jersey courts.

Source: Ocean County Foreclosure Sale: Dec 2026