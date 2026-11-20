Prosecutors say a Point Pleasant Borough man struck a woman walking her dog at First Street and Princeton Avenue and drove off. The woman was seriously hurt and the dog was killed.

BRICK, N.J. — A Point Pleasant Borough man has been charged with leaving the scene of a Brick crash that seriously injured a woman walking her dog and killed the dog, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Vincent DeBari, 80, was charged Thursday with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

What Happened A 58-year-old woman walking her dog was struck at First Street and Princeton Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The driver did not stop, help her or call police, according to prosecutors.

The woman is in stable condition. Her dog was killed.

Investigators traced the crash to a blue 2022 or newer Subaru BRZ and arrested Vincent DeBari at his home.

Brick Township police were called to First Street and Princeton Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to the investigation, the 58-year-old woman was walking her dog in a designated pedestrian area at the intersection when an eastbound vehicle on Princeton Avenue hit her. The driver did not stop, help her or notify police, prosecutors said.

The woman managed to get back to her home and call for help. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and is listed in stable condition. Her dog was killed at the scene.

Investigators from the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and Brick police identified the vehicle as a blue Subaru BRZ, 2022 model year or newer. Further investigation led them to DeBari, according to the prosecutor’s office.

DeBari was taken into custody at his home Thursday and brought to Brick Township police headquarters. He was charged by summons and will appear in Ocean County Superior Court.

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Billhimer credited the Vehicular Homicide Squad, the Brick Township and Point Pleasant Borough police departments, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their work on the case.

DeBari is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Sources: Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Brick Township Police Department