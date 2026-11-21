Rescuers used two winches to pull the car away from the trailer and lift the dashboard off the trapped driver after the overnight crash on Berry Drive.

LUMBERTON, N.J. — A driver was badly trapped early Saturday after a car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on Berry Drive in Lumberton Township, fire officials said.

Lumberton Fire Company was called at about 12:03 a.m. Saturday for a crash with entrapment, along with Lumberton EMS, the America Emergency Squad, Westampton Township Emergency Services and Virtua paramedics.

Key Points A car struck a parked tractor-trailer on Berry Drive in Lumberton at about midnight Saturday.

The driver was heavily trapped in the wreck.

Rescuers used winches to separate the car from the trailer and lift the dash off the driver.

The patient was taken by ground ambulance to a regional trauma center.

The first fire crew to arrive, Rescue Engine 1313, found a passenger car that had hit the parked trailer, leaving the person inside heavily trapped.

Crews from several departments worked together with hydraulic rescue tools and rigging to get the patient out. Lumberton’s rescue engine used its winch to pull the car away from the trailer, while Westampton’s Squad 2722 used its own winch to lift the dashboard off the trapped driver, a technique known as a dash displacement.

Mount Laurel Fire Department’s Quint 3614 was sent to set up a helicopter landing zone, but a medical flight was not needed.

Once the patient was freed, Lumberton EMS and Virtua paramedics took over care and drove the patient to a regional trauma center.

Sources: Lumberton Fire Company