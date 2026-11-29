Jefferson Township, NJ – Newly released police body camera footage shows an off-duty ICE agent telling Jefferson Township officers he was chased out of a bar after saying he worked for ICE. The officers told him every witness in the bar said nothing happened, and one of them joked about whether he’d been chased by Bigfoot.

Michael A. Sclafani Jr., 37, was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, outside McKenna’s Pub at 260 Espanong Road in the Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Township, according to municipal court records. He received several motor vehicle summonses, including one for driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Sclafani told police he “panicked” during an argument inside the bar involving a man and two women. He said he identified himself as a law enforcement officer in an “attempt to control the situation.”

Court documents say he then got into his government-issued Dodge, pulled into the road and turned on its emergency lights “in hopes a police officer from Jefferson would come to his aid.”

What the body camera shows

The footage starts with officers placing Sclafani under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He asks them, “Can I ask why you guys didn’t help me out?”

While officers are securing his gear, one asks whether he has any other equipment they need to know about.

“Bro, my f—ing firearm, you fat f—ing moron,” Sclafani answers.

The officer keeps his cool and asks what kind of firearm, whether it’s a rifle or a handgun, so it can be secured. Sclafani says it’s his handgun and that he is a police officer “just like you.”

Officers then ask for his Department of Homeland Security identification, and he points them to his wallet. One officer tells him plainly what the problem is.

McKenna’s Pub at 260 Espanong Road in the Lake Hopatcong

“Dude, you can’t be drinking and then operating the red and blues and acting like an official,” the officer says.

Sclafani says he had to “bail out” of the bar.

“I got chased out of there,” he says.

“Chased by who?” the officer asks. When Sclafani answers only “in general,” the officer runs through the options: a guy, a girl, or Bigfoot.

Sclafani says he got scared and went outside because people “came at” him in the bar. “1,000%,” he says.

The officer says that story doesn’t match what police found inside.

“Every single person in that bar, including the employee who’s stone cold sober, said nothing happened in the bar,” the officer tells him.

The officer then speaks to him more personally.

“If I’m in your shoes, I’m scared s—less, right? My life’s flashing before my eyes. My family’s livelihood’s flashing before my eyes,” the officer says. “And I’m not saying this to try and sway you. But you’re 100% not being honest with me.”

Sclafani then backs off a bit, saying there was “probably” an argument and that “maybe” he mentioned ICE. Pressed on who it was and where, he says he doesn’t know exactly.

“I get it every day. Every single day,” he says. Then, as he mentions being targeted in other places, including New Jersey: “Why would I expect anything different?”

What we know so far Who: Michael A. Sclafani Jr., 37, an off-duty ICE agent

Michael A. Sclafani Jr., 37, an off-duty ICE agent When: Just before 2 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25

Just before 2 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25 Where: Outside McKenna’s Pub, 260 Espanong Road, Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Township

Outside McKenna’s Pub, 260 Espanong Road, Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Township What police found: A government vehicle with its emergency lights on, an agent with a handgun, and witnesses who said there was no incident in the bar

A government vehicle with its emergency lights on, an agent with a handgun, and witnesses who said there was no incident in the bar Charges: Several motor vehicle summonses, including driving while intoxicated

The video was shared publicly by the Sussex Visibility Brigade, an activist group.

The incident comes as federal immigration enforcement is a political flashpoint in New Jersey and across the country. Supporters of stepped-up enforcement say agents face harassment and threats on and off duty. Critics say cases like this one show agents misusing their authority.

Driving while intoxicated is a motor vehicle offense in New Jersey. The charges against Sclafani are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

ICE agent arrested after being stopped for DWI by New Jersey police officers.

Not the first time ICE agents got confrontational when pulled over for DWI

It isn’t the first time local police have arrested a drunk ICE agent who then tried to lean on his federal badge. On Aug. 13, 2025, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Florida Keys pulled over Scott Thomas Deiseroth, a Miami-based ICE agent, after reports that a pickup truck was driving recklessly over the Seven Mile Bridge.

His two young sons were in the truck. Deputies said Deiseroth smelled of alcohol, seemed disoriented and was about 100 miles from where he thought he was. Body camera footage released later shows him identifying himself as a Homeland Security employee, repeatedly asking one deputy, “Are you Haitian?” and telling another that he would check the deputy’s immigration status once he was released.

Deiseroth was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. ICE kept him on the job and said he was expected to go through alcohol treatment.

Sources: Jefferson Township, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission