Drunk man refuses to leave cumberland business, comes back and gets hauled to jail

Police say he finally left, then returned and refused to identify himself.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 36-year-old Ohio man allegedly refused to leave a Cumberland business Friday night, eventually walked away after police intervened, then returned to the property and wound up in handcuffs. His troubles didn’t end there, as officers say he repeatedly refused to identify himself after being taken into custody.

The incident unfolded around 10:15 p.m. Friday at a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Officers responding to the location encountered a man they described as intoxicated who allegedly refused to leave the property despite being ordered to do so. Although he eventually complied, police said he returned a short time later, prompting officers to arrest him.

Man Returns to Business After Police Order Him to Leave

The suspect’s decision to return to the business led to his arrest on a trespassing allegation.

After taking him into custody, officers attempted to establish his identity. Police reported that the man failed to provide his name despite several requests.

He was transported to Central Booking, where authorities eventually identified him as Brett Michael Poindexter, 36, of Ashland, Ohio.

The department did not identify the business or disclose what led to the initial request for Poindexter to leave the property.

Ohio Man Faces Two Charges Following Cumberland Arrest

Poindexter was charged with trespassing and obstructing and hindering in connection with the Friday night incident.

According to the department’s Saturday announcement, he remained in custody awaiting a bond review.

The arrest was among the incidents handled by police in Cumberland during the Friday evening shift.

The case now moves through the Maryland court system, where Poindexter will have an opportunity to respond to the charges. The allegations have not been proven in court.