DWI Crashes, Cocaine and Shoplifting Fill Wall Township Police Blotter

A busy week for Wall police included drunken driving arrests, drug charges, shoplifting incidents and a Brick man wanted in connection with multiple burglaries.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Wall Township police made 18 arrests during the week of October 19 through October 25, including seven people accused of driving while intoxicated and five arrested on shoplifting allegations. The arrests spanned several major Monmouth County highways, with multiple DWI cases following motor vehicle crashes.

The Wall Township Police Department released its weekly arrest blotter Monday, detailing incidents along State Highways 34, 35, 70 and 138. The report also included arrests on outstanding warrants, a cocaine possession case and an obstruction charge involving a call at the Twin Oaks Motel.

Among those arrested was a 39-year-old Brick resident wanted in connection with multiple alleged burglaries in Wall Township earlier this month. Another person appeared twice in the week’s blotter, first on a shoplifting allegation and then on an obstruction charge the following day.

Seven DWI Arrests, Including Three After Crashes

Police reported seven driving while intoxicated arrests between October 20 and October 24.

On Tuesday, October 20, Patrolman Daniel Grothues arrested Justin Murray, 25, of Port Monmouth, following a motor vehicle accident on State Highway 70 at approximately 7:58 p.m.

Murray was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI. He was processed on a summons and released in accordance with John’s Law, according to police.

Two more DWI arrests followed crashes on State Highway 34 the next day.

Patrolman Joshua Wheeler arrested Carina Slade, 30, of Brick, following a collision at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 21.

Later that night, at approximately 11:14 p.m., Patrolman Hunter Manning arrested Michael Klug, 32, of Avon, following another crash on State Highway 34.

Both were processed and released in accordance with John’s Law.

Three additional DWI arrests occurred Friday, October 23.

Patrolman Jared Conte arrested Rosa Fajardo, 47, of Ocean Township, after a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 138 at approximately 1:24 a.m.

At 12:37 p.m., Patrolman Orin McKay arrested Matthew Smagacz, 50, of Brick, following a stop on State Highway 35.

Later that evening, at approximately 11:07 p.m., Patrolwoman Danielle D’Ambrosio arrested Julia Subudhi, 29, of Syosset, New York, following a stop on State Highway 138.

The seventh DWI arrest took place early Saturday, October 24, when Patrolman Joseph Phillips arrested Shawna Garcia, 26, of Point Pleasant, after a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 35 at approximately 2:38 a.m.

All seven defendants were processed and released in accordance with John’s Law, according to the department.

ShopRite and Target Shoplifting Arrests

Five shoplifting arrests were also recorded during the week, with four involving the ShopRite on State Highway 35 and one involving Target.

On Tuesday, October 20, Patrolman Vincent Colucci arrested Jessy Kiroff, 19, of Arizona, for allegedly shoplifting from ShopRite.

Two days later, Thursday, October 22, Patrolman Marc Chavez arrested Christina Coppotelli, 47, of Jackson, on a shoplifting allegation at the same store.

Saturday, October 24, brought two additional ShopRite arrests.

Patrolman Collin McCarthy arrested Erin Jarvis, 35, of Wall Township, while Patrolman Orin McKay arrested Philippe Lavigne, 68, of Lake Como. Both were accused of shoplifting from the supermarket.

On Sunday, October 25, Patrolman Connor Caponegro arrested Mikayla Keastead, 28, of Lake Como, for allegedly shoplifting from Target on State Highway 35 the previous day.

All five were processed and released on summonses.

Jarvis was also arrested a second time during the reporting period.

On Sunday, October 25, Patrolman Patrick Ferrante arrested her for obstruction following a call requesting an officer at the Twin Oaks Motel on State Highway 35.

She was again processed and released on a summons.

Brick Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant

The week’s arrests also included several people wanted on outstanding warrants.

On Wednesday, October 21, Patrolman Collin McCarthy took custody of Christopher Conner, 39, of Brick, at the Ocean County Jail.

Police said Conner was wanted on an active Wall Township burglary warrant connected to multiple incidents that occurred October 9.

He was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The department did not provide additional information about the alleged burglaries, including the locations of the incidents or property involved.

On Monday, October 19, Patrolman John Kelly arrested Anthony Hardvig, 36, of Brick, during a motor vehicle stop on Brighton Avenue.

Hardvig had an outstanding Upper Freehold warrant and was processed and released after posting bail.

On Thursday, October 22, Patrolman Marc Chavez responded to the Long Branch Police Department and arrested William Cecere, 75, of Spring Lake, on a Wall Township warrant.

Cecere was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

On Saturday, October 24, Patrolwoman Alexandra Clayton arrested Jack Milici, 56, of Staten Island, at Wall Township Police Headquarters on a township warrant. Milici was processed and released after posting bail.

The final warrant arrest came Sunday, October 25, when Patrolman Kyle Pelech arrested Anthony Vazquez, 23, of Long Branch, during a traffic stop on State Highway 35.

Vazquez was wanted on a Freehold warrant and was released after posting bail.

Highway 35 Accounts for Multiple Arrests

State Highway 35 appeared repeatedly in the weekly blotter, including DWI traffic stops, shoplifting allegations and the obstruction arrest at the Twin Oaks Motel.

The roadway is home to several retail businesses and was the location of multiple separate police encounters during the seven-day reporting period.

The department’s report listed 18 arrest incidents involving 17 different people, because Jarvis was arrested on two separate dates.

The cases ranged from summons releases to defendants transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Police did not provide court dates or announce the outcomes of any of the pending cases.

All individuals named in the blotter are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.