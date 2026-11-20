Heavy flames burned between several buildings on Maple and Market streets on Monday afternoon and spread into a home, displacing at least two families. A county hazmat team removed the damaged lithium-ion batteries.

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — At least two families were forced from their homes Monday after a fire tore through the space between several buildings on Maple and Market streets in Perth Amboy. Investigators found electric bikes and scooters where the fire started.

The Perth Amboy Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Maple Street at 1:54 p.m. Monday for a reported fire, the department said.

Here’s what happened Fire broke out between several buildings on Maple and Market streets and spread into a Maple Street building.

At least two families were displaced. No one was hurt.

E-mobility devices were found in the area where the fire started.

The Middlesex County Hazmat Unit collected the damaged lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire between several buildings, and the flames had spread into a building on Maple Street. Crews stretched three hose lines to contain and put out the fire while others searched the buildings.

No one was injured.

A fire tore between buildings on Maple and Market streets in Perth Amboy, displacing two families. E-bike and scooter batteries were found where it started. Photo by Perth Amboy FD/Facebook.

The department’s Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause. Firefighters found e-mobility devices, such as electric bikes and scooters, in the area where the fire started. The Middlesex County Hazmat Unit responded to collect all of the damaged lithium-ion batteries.

Perth Amboy sent three engines, a truck company, a rescue company and several chief officers. Mutual aid came from Woodbridge Truck 1, Hopelawn Engine 8-3 and Iselin Air Truck 9-3-4.

Lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes and scooters can overheat, catch fire or explode, especially if they are damaged, overcharged or used with the wrong charger. The U.S. Fire Administration urges owners to use only the manufacturer’s charger, never charge devices overnight or unattended, and keep them away from exits.

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Sources: Perth Amboy Fire Department, U.S. Fire Administration