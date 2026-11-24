Garfield, NJ – Early Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a basement apartment on MacArthur Avenue and spread to the floors above. All three units were declared unsafe, leaving about a dozen people without a home.

Deputy 3, Station 3 and other members of the Garfield Fire Department were sent to the building for a reported structure fire.

“Upon FD arrival heavy fire was located in the basement apartment with extension to the floors above,” the fire department said.

Firefighters moved in fast. “Members extinguished the fire within minutes and prevented damage to other nearby structures,” the department said.

Photo by Garfield Fire Dept. / Facebook

The fire did enough damage, however, that the building could no longer be lived in.

Here’s what happened The fire broke out early Thursday in a basement apartment on MacArthur Avenue.

Flames spread from the basement to the floors above.

All three apartments were declared unsafe.

About 12 people were displaced and are being helped by Garfield OEM and the American Red Cross.

Fire officials said all three apartments were deemed unsafe. Roughly 12 displaced residents were placed in the care of Garfield OEM and the American Red Cross, which gives emergency help to families after home fires, including temporary lodging, food and other essentials.

Investigators from Garfield Fire Prevention were on scene looking into the fire.

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Sources: City of Garfield, American Red Cross New Jersey Region

Garfield, fire, Bergen County