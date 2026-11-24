EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The owner of an East Brunswick tree removal company was sentenced Friday to 90 days in county jail. A jury found that he tried to collect more than $28,000 from his insurer for damage to a front-end loader that existed before he bought the policy.

Andre Love, 49, owner of Love’s Tree Removal, was sentenced in Middlesex County to five years of probation, with 90 days in county jail as a condition, and 100 hours of community service, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. After a four-day trial before Superior Court Judge Robert J. Jones, Love was convicted of third-degree insurance fraud, attempted theft by deception and fourth-degree falsifying records.

Key Points Prosecutors said Love claimed an employee damaged his 1995 Caterpillar loader in May 2021, but he had a repair estimate for the same transmission damage from April 2020.

The estimate he gave Markel Insurance had the same meter reading and total cost as the 2020 estimate.

The owner of the repair shop named on the invoice said his company never looked at the loader and never wrote the invoice.

According to court documents and trial evidence, Love bought a policy from Markel Insurance in September 2020. On May 28, 2021, he filed a claim saying an employee had damaged the loader two days earlier.

On June 9, 2021, Love sent the insurer an invoice from Monroe Repairs LLC with a meter reading and a repair estimate of more than $28,000, prosecutors said.

“The insurance system depends on all participants being honest,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said. “Those who attempt to obtain insurance benefits through deception will be held accountable for their actions.”

Investigators found that Love already had an estimate for the same transmission damage from April 2020. That was about five months before he applied for the policy and more than a year before he filed the claim. The April 2020 estimate and the June 2021 documents had the same meter reading and the same total cost.

The owner of Monroe Repairs LLC told investigators his company had not looked at the loader for those repairs and had not prepared the invoice Love sent to the insurer, prosecutors said.

“Insurance fraud can take many forms, and even a single fraudulent claim can lead to criminal prosecution,” said Acting Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Bernard Cooney. “As this case demonstrates, attempting to deceive an insurer for financial gain can result in a conviction at trial and the criminal penalties that follow.”

Deputy Attorneys General Jana Robinson and Vladimir D’Argenio prosecuted the case for the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor. OIFP Detectives Brianna Rafferty and Nicholas Esposito investigated, with help from analyst Bethany Schussler. Cooney thanked Markel Insurance for referring the case.

For more East Brunswick and insurance fraud news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor