Eatontown Residents Seem OK With Democrat Love Affair Between Mayor and Councilwoman

Patch reports Anthony Talerico and Candace Faust are dating and living together as both seek reelection.

EATONTOWN, NJ — Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico’s relationship with Councilwoman Candace Faust is raising questions about independence on the Eatontown governing body, according to a Patch report on October 23.

The two have dated for more than a year and live together, Patch reported. Both Democrats are seeking reelection November 3.

Residents differ on relationship

On social media, comments are split. Many residents say Patch should have minded their own business because they are two consenting adults. Others say it’s a matter of public interest because of the relationship between two people in a government setting that is supposed to provide checks and balances.

“The best power couple ever!!!! You really need to find something better to write about,” one commenter said.



“They are the best at their jobs, in their personal life and the political arena. They are a wonderful couple dedicated to each other and the town. Too bad others don’t follow in their footsteps. There is no conflict. Why can’t people just leave success alone,” another supporter said.

Others didn’t see the relationship as a political romance story destined for a Lifetime Christmas special.

“It’s unethical no matter if your think there is no favoritism the perception is there. That alone sparks concern,” one person said.



“Hasn’t shit like this been a conflict of interest for decades? Also look into vin gopal and his chick approving everything Jared kushner wants yet they are diehard democrats… must be some money moving into pockets,” another said.

For the most part, comments on Facebook appear to be overwhelmingly in favor of the relationship



Jackson Spox denies dating mayor

Rumors of public officials dating each other is not new. Two weeks ago in Jackson, the township public information officer, Fred Meabe made a bizarre statement at a town hall meeting.

“I’m not dating the mayor,” Meabe said.

Meabe, who was hired as the township’s public information officer fended off online rumors that he and Mayor Jennifer Kuhn were engaged in a romantic relationship.

Meabe publicly denied dating Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and said both were single, turning to the audience and settling the rumor in front of townspeople.

This story was first reported by Patch.