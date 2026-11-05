Ecuadorian Migrant With ICE Detainer Jailed in Ocean County on Child Assault Charges

Juan Carlos Barreracunin, 42, faces charges that include aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Ocean County Jail records.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – A 42-year-old man who is the subject of a federal immigration detainer has been jailed in Ocean County on multiple child sex crime charges. Juan Carlos Barreracunin was committed to the Ocean County Jail on Nov. 4, 2026, according to jail records.

Records list six counts tied to a single case: aggravated sexual assault of a child between 13 and 16 by a guardian, sexual assault by force or coercion with no serious injury, sexual assault of a child between 13 and 16 by a defendant at least four years older, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child by someone with a duty of care. He was also charged with driving on the revoked list.

Records do not show which town the act was committed in.

ICE Detainer on File

Barreracunin is listed as a citizen of Ecuador and was born there, the jail record shows. It lists an immigration detainer issued by U.S. Immigration. A detainer is a request that the jail notify ICE and hold the person for the agency before releasing him. The jail records do not say what his immigration status is, and ICE has not publicly commented on the case.

Court dates and a projected release date have not been set, and the jail record shows no hearing information. Shore News Network will update this story as prosecutors release more details. Follow more Ocean County crime coverage and immigration stories on SNN.