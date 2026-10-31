Elderly whiting woman injured after suv overturns on route 539 in manchester

MANCHESTER, NJ – A 73-year-old Whiting woman was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday after her SUV left the roadway, struck a utility pole and fence, and overturned on Ocean County Route 539, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the area of Route 539 and New Mexico Drive, where they found a black 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross lying on its side. Police said the driver was trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.

Investigators said the Mitsubishi had been traveling southbound on Route 539 when it left the roadway to the right. The SUV struck a utility pole and a wooden fence before overturning.

The driver was identified by police as Cathy Stone, 73, of Whiting. She was extricated from the vehicle and reported multiple injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Driver Airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Stone was transported by Medevac helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, police said. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was listed in stable condition.

Manchester Township Emergency Medical Services responded along with paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Firefighters from the Whiting Fire Company, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department and Forked River Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Accurate Towing was called to assist with the damaged vehicle.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. At this stage, failure to maintain lane is believed to have been the primary contributing factor.

A 2022 mitsubishi eclipse cross lies overturned after a crash on ocean county route 539 near new mexico drive in manchester township. Photo: manchester township police department.

Patrolman Keith Douglas and Patrolman Brenden Brush of the Manchester Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

The Wednesday evening rollover on Route 539 left a Whiting woman injured and required an extensive emergency response, including a Medevac flight to the hospital, as police continue investigating how the SUV left the roadway.