Toms River, NJ – During Thursday’s nor’easter, New Jersey dealt with the expected wind, rain, flooding and downed trees. Then, in Toms River, the road itself caught fire.

As the storm hit on Thanksgiving Day, a gas line ruptured beneath Walnut Street. Flames shot up out of the wet pavement next to the double yellow line while a Toms River fire engine and yellow tape held the street closed. Natural gas kept pouring out of the ground and burning while the rain came down around it.

Toms River police called it a major gas leak. Walnut Street was still closed Friday while New Jersey Natural Gas crews made repairs, and homes in the area had also lost power.

Walnut Street was the strangest sight of the storm, but there was plenty more. Here’s a look at the most damaging and most bizarre moments from the Thanksgiving nor’easter.

Floodwater fills streets near Washington and Amherst avenues in Margate on Thanksgiving morning.

Fire in the middle of a downpour. The burning road wasn’t the only blaze. In Lavallette, fire officials said a five-alarm fire tore through two homes on Thanksgiving Day. No one was hurt. The mayor said the weather likely caused electrical problems that may have started the fire. In Toms River, a utility pole caught fire on Route 35 at Colony in Ortley Beach and closed the highway. Officials in Sea Isle City dealt with several electrical fires as the floodwater rose.

Signs ripped off a boardwalk landmark. On the Seaside Heights boardwalk, the wind tore the ocean-facing sign off the front of Midway Steaks and stripped the plastic panels from one side of its rooftop sign.

A roof gone in seconds. In Wildwood, a couple heard what they described as a huge boom and at first thought it might be a plane crash. Then they saw daylight coming through the ceiling. The storm had torn away part of their roof, siding and chimney.

Hurricane-force gusts. Mantoloking recorded a peak gust of 82 mph, one of the strongest in the state. Gusts reached 70 mph in Cape May County and 69 mph near Barnegat Light. In Manasquan, a huge tree came down while families were sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.

A bridge shut down by flying construction gear. High winds damaged work platforms above the roadway on the Commodore Barry Bridge between Bridgeport and Chester, Pa. The bridge was expected to stay closed through Saturday.

Traffic lights down in the water. In Ocean City, a damaged traffic light pole ended up lying across a flooded street. In Atlantic City, a traffic light was swinging wildly over Pacific Avenue.

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets Black Friday Blackout. It was the busiest shopping day of the year, but one of the Jersey Shore’s premier shopping centers was dark on Friday. It is expected to reopen on Saturday.

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, which closed on Black Friday because of a power outage from the Thanksgiving nor’easter.

What the storm left behind Peak gust: 82 mph in Mantoloking

82 mph in Mantoloking Record tide: 9.41 feet at Cape May Harbor, topping the 9.36-foot mark from the January 2016 nor’easter

9.41 feet at Cape May Harbor, topping the 9.36-foot mark from the January 2016 nor’easter Atlantic City tide: 8.3 feet, just under the 1992 record of 9 feet

8.3 feet, just under the 1992 record of 9 feet Rescues: 14 in Atlantic City, two from homes and the rest from vehicles

14 in Atlantic City, two from homes and the rest from vehicles Power outages: About 170,000 New Jersey customers at the peak Thursday night, including more than 35,000 in Ocean County

About 170,000 New Jersey customers at the peak Thursday night, including more than 35,000 in Ocean County Still in the dark Friday: Nearly 50,000 JCP&L customers

Flooding and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore

The water may have done the most lasting damage. Cape May Harbor set a new record high tide Thursday morning, and Great Egg Harbor Bay recorded its third-highest tide. Avalon saw some of the worst flooding in its history. In Atlantic City, floodwater covered New Hampshire Avenue, and drivers in the Venice Park neighborhood got stuck in submerged streets and had to be rescued or towed out. Mayor Marty Small urged people in flood-prone neighborhoods to evacuate voluntarily, and a shelter opened at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Eroded dunes and damaged fencing at Assateague State Park after the Thanksgiving nor’easter.

The storm hit beaches that were still recovering from a September nor’easter. Atlantic City Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans said the dunes off Rhode Island Avenue were hit hard, leaving the boardwalk exposed. “The dunes are gone,” Evans said. He estimated the city now has less than 10% of its dunes left.

Officials in North Wildwood said the city’s beaches suffered extensive erosion, and consultants are working out how much was lost. Stone Harbor Borough Administrator Joseph Clark said damage ran from 80th Street past 122nd Street. He said the borough hopes the lost sand can be replaced during its beach fill project, which is already underway. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is inspecting the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware Bay and Raritan Bay shorelines through Dec. 1. Some shore mayors are pushing for emergency beach replenishment and dune rebuilding.

Lt. Col. Doug Lemanowicz, the state’s deputy director of emergency management, said power outages, fallen trees and coastal erosion were the biggest problems statewide. He said that along the coast, “we have considerable amount of beach erosion and sand push into roadways.”

Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide state of emergency covering all 21 counties at 6 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the storm.

“It’s unusual in the magnitude of the tidal flooding that we have seen,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Johnson said.

Sources: Office of the Governor of New Jersey, National Weather Service Mount Holly, Toms River Police Department