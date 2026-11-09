The two-term governor, now an ABC News contributor, predicted the midterm wipeout before it happened. He says he will decide on a 2028 campaign after watching how Republicans respond.

TRENTON, N.J. — Chris Christie called it weeks early.

Speaking to business leaders in Mount Laurel in October, the former New Jersey governor said the Nov. 3 election would mark “the official end of the Donald Trump era.” Then he took a shot at the one man he said hadn’t gotten the message.

“The only person who doesn’t know that is President Trump,” Christie said.

On Nov. 3, Democrats took both chambers of Congress. In New Jersey they knocked off Reps. Tom Kean Jr. and Jeff Van Drew, leaving Rep. Chris Smith as the state’s only Republican in the House.

Photo: ex-nj gov. Chris christie says trump era is over, eyes third white house run

The rout gives Christie his opening. He was once one of the most popular Republicans in America, and he later sank to record unpopularity at home. Now he is again weighing a run for president, a race where he finished near the bottom twice.

‘Are we tired of losing yet?’

Christie floated a third campaign in September at a gaming industry summit at Southern New Hampshire University. He was back in the early primary state for the first time since quitting the 2024 race.

He said any candidate who has run for president, lost, and claims not to be looking at it again “is lying.”

His pitch is aimed at a party he sees losing. Before the election, he told Politico he would talk with voters after the midterms and ask his own party whether it was “tired of losing yet.”

Days before the vote, he told Politico the only open question was how bad the night would be. “It’s really bad news for my party,” he said.

He has said there’s no hurry to decide. With most would-be candidates waiting to see how voters react to the midterms, he said, “it’s easy to make a decision sometime in 2027.”

He has also already sized up the competition. He named Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as the early Republican front-runners. He argued that Vance has chosen to make himself “a disciple of Donald Trump,” and will rise or fall with that image.

Photo: ex-nj gov. Chris christie says trump era is over, eyes third white house run

From prosecutor to Republican rock star

Before politics, Christie built his name as New Jersey’s U.S. attorney, prosecuting public corruption cases. He beat Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine in 2009 and quickly became a national figure. He was blunt, combative and made for viral town hall clips.

His first-term agenda went straight at public-sector costs. He pushed through a 2% cap on property tax increases and capped arbitration awards for police and firefighter contracts. With Democratic legislative leaders, he also passed a 2011 overhaul that made public workers, including teachers and police, pay more toward their pensions and health care.

Those fights made him a star with conservatives and an enemy of the state’s public-sector unions. He went toe to toe with the New Jersey Education Association. Police and firefighter unions, which had often been friendly to Republicans, turned on him over benefits and later over the state’s skipped pension payments.

Sandy, Obama and the moment that split his party

Office of the governor of nj photo – former governor chris christie meets with president barack obama in new jersey after superstorm sandy.

Then came Superstorm Sandy.

The storm hit the Jersey Shore on Oct. 29, 2012, a week before the presidential election. Two days later Christie toured the wreckage with President Barack Obama and publicly praised the federal response.

At home the image played well. Christie’s approval hit 74% in Quinnipiac polls in early 2013, his career high according to a Monmouth University Polling Institute review of his time in office. Monmouth described his handling of the storm as what many consider his finest moment, a time when he put partisanship aside for the good of the state.

Nationally, many Republicans never forgave him. Some Mitt Romney supporters blamed his warm words for Obama for blunting Romney’s momentum in the campaign’s final week. That grudge followed Christie into every Republican primary he ran in.

He won re-election in 2013 with about 60% of the vote.

The fall

The collapse started months later. In September 2013, top Christie aides closed access lanes to the George Washington Bridge to snarl traffic in Fort Lee, apparently to punish the town’s Democratic mayor for refusing to endorse him.

Christie was never charged. Two of the people involved, his deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly and Port Authority executive Bill Baroni, were convicted. The U.S. Supreme Court threw out those convictions in 2020. “Bridgegate” still defined him.

His 2016 presidential run ended after a sixth-place finish in New Hampshire. He quickly endorsed Trump, becoming one of the first major Republicans to do so, and was named to lead his transition team, only to be pushed out after Trump won.

The final blow came in July 2017. During a state government shutdown, Christie was photographed with his family on a beach at Island Beach State Park, which had been closed to the public because of the shutdown.

His approval rating fell to 15%, with 81% disapproving, in a June 2017 Quinnipiac poll. Quinnipiac said that was the worst rating for any governor it had surveyed in more than 20 years. Monmouth matched the 15% mark in July, after the beach photos.

The COVID debate prep: What really happened

The bitterest chapter of the Trump feud traces back to the fall of 2020. Some details of that story often get told wrong.

Christie helped prepare Trump for the first debate with Joe Biden on Sept. 29, 2020. The prep sessions were held at the White House, not Bedminster. Christie also attended the Sept. 27 White House event announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Trump later held a reception for high dollar donors at Bedminster. Several of those donors told Shore News Network at the time they also contracted COVID-19.

Trump announced he had COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and was flown to Walter Reed that day. Christie announced his own positive test the next day and checked himself into Morristown Medical Center, citing his history of asthma. He has also long been open about struggling with his weight, a known COVID risk factor.

He spent seven days in intensive care. At the time, he admitted he had been wrong not to wear a mask at the White House. He said he didn’t know who had infected him.

The White House described his symptoms as mild at the time, but the New York Times later reported he was far sicker than disclosed. His blood oxygen dropped into the 80s, he had lung infiltrates linked to COVID pneumonia, and officials had worried he might need a ventilator before he was moved to Walter Reed. He received supplemental oxygen twice at the White House, then the steroid dexamethasone at the hospital.

According to a 2021 book, Trump blamed Christie for his infection. Christie, in his own book, wrote that Trump called him while both men were hospitalized, apparently worried about being blamed.

“Are you gonna say you got it from me?” Christie quoted Trump as asking.

Christie’s own view changed after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote in a 2021 memoir that Trump had tested positive on Sept. 26, three days before the debate. Christie called it “undeniable” that Trump infected him, and called it “inexcusable” that Meadows held the information back for a book.

“He gave me COVID. He did,” Christie said later.

A full break, and a 2024 campaign built on it

COVID strained the relationship, but the political break came after the 2020 election. Christie has said he voted for Trump in 2020, then broke with him the night Trump claimed the election had been stolen.

His 2024 campaign was built almost entirely on running against Donald Trump. He released an ad admitting his past support for Trump had been a mistake, drew boos at Republican events, and dropped out in January 2024, before the Iowa caucuses.

The feud hasn’t cooled. In August 2025, after Christie criticized him on ABC’s “This Week,” Trump threatened on Truth Social to reopen Bridgegate.

“Can anyone believe anything that Sloppy Chris says?” Trump wrote.

Christie had used that same interview to accuse Trump of rejecting any separation between criminal investigations and the president.

Critic of MAGA, and of his own party

As an ABC News contributor and Sunday show regular, Christie has become one of the loudest Republican critics of the MAGA movement. He argues that Trump-style politics wins primaries but loses general elections.

After Democrats swept New Jersey’s 2025 elections, he called Trump a “millstone around any New Jersey Republican’s neck.” This summer he said Republicans heading into the midterms had “got to be scared.”

On a podcast before the election, he predicted a “monumental defeat as a party.”

The skeptics

Many on the right see a candidate with no path. Conservative critics point out that Christie’s base is now among the independents and Democrats who watch him on network TV, not the Republican primary voters who pick nominees.

They have reason for doubt. He finished sixth in New Hampshire in 2016 and quit before a single 2024 vote was cast, despite spending months campaigning in the state.

Christie’s argument is that a party that just lost the House, the Senate and two New Jersey seats may finally want what he’s selling. Whether Republican voters agree won’t be clear until he decides, which he has said will likely come in 2027.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said in October.