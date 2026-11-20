Lane closures for construction will slow traffic Saturday and Sunday mornings until about 11 a.m., and drivers are urged to find another way.

BELLMAWR, N.J. — Drivers heading north through Camden County this weekend should plan for heavy congestion. Lane closures on Route 42 North and Interstate 295 North will snarl traffic in the Bellmawr area Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to New Jersey State Police.

The construction closures run from milepost 19 to milepost 28 and are expected to cause major delays on both mornings, Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, until about 11 a.m., police said.

About the Route 42 and I-295 Lane Closures Lane closures on Route 42 North and I-295 North between mileposts 19 and 28.

Delays are expected Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, until about 11 a.m.

The work is in the State Police Bellmawr Station patrol area in Camden County.

Drivers should use alternate routes and allow extra time.

State Police urged motorists to seek alternate routes and plan ahead. Real-time traffic conditions and lane closures are available through 511NJ.

Sources: New Jersey State Police, 511NJ