Fair Share Housing asks judge to enforce Toms River settlement as council “bad faith” wears thin

Toms River is about to ‘blow up’ after council on verge of losing game of chicken with New Jersey’s Fair Share Housing mandate

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Fair Share Housing Center is asking a Superior Court judge to compel Toms River to implement its affordable housing settlement and revoke its protection from builder’s remedy lawsuits, accusing the township of failing to honor its commitments. It now says the township council is acting in bad faith and asks the courts to step in.

Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick warned his council months ago that if they kept playing games with the courts and Fair Share Housing, the state would take the decision-making process out of the township’s control.

That day could come Friday if the township council and Mayor Rodrick can’t agree to move forward on a plan. The plan, previously approved by the council, is now being questioned by that same council, Rodrick says.

“They voted on this,” the mayor said. Now, Rodrick says political games on the council appear to be intentionally setting the town on a path of destruction. Council President David Ciccozzi said the path was guaranteed, saying, “If we have to blow it up, we’ll blow it up,” over the impasse.

Ciccozzi, who is a commercial land owner in Downtown Toms River wants Mayor Rodrick to approve development of the downtown towers project and a massive new 100% affordable housing project in the center of Toms River, near the Ocean County Mall.

Rodrick said the developer hasn’t provided the township with a viable plan and guaranteed funding, which Fair Share Housing needs to be a viable option.

“There is no developer, there is no funding,” Rodrick said. “If you don’t vote on this, the judge will grant builder’s remedy, and we can be looking at 8,000 new units.”

The motion by Fair Share Housing asks Judge Sean D. Gertner to order the adoption of the township’s Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, and to zone for a previously proposed Route 70 development. It also seeks an adequate replacement for affordable housing commitments at Hope’s Crossing.

Fair Share alleges the township has “acted in bad faith in connection with its Mount Laurel obligations.” The court now has that allegation; Gertner has scheduled a December 7 hearing.

To date, Gertner has accommodated the township’s delays and extension requests, but time appears to be running out for Toms River.

The legal escalation comes as council members prepare to meet October 28 following another deadlocked affordable housing vote, with an October 30 court filing deadline approaching.

If the township doesn’t decide tonight, Fair Share Housing is expected to pursue a default judgment against the township more aggressively.

“Fair Share filed a motion to force builder’s remedy with the court,” Rodrick said today. “After the council failed to pass the plan they already approved. They wants us to initially build 1,870 units. I got it down to just over 200 with deed extensions.”

If the council fails to vote tonight, Judge Gertner could side with the state and grant builder’s remedy. Rodrick said that nightmare scenario could see 8,000 more apartment and high density residential units be forced upon the town by the state.

To significantly lower that number, Rodrick said the town used $9,000,000 from an affordable housing trust fund to secure lease extensions on affordable units set to expire. Developers fund that fund, and it can be used only for affordable housing obligations. If the town did not use that money, it would have to have been returned to the state.

Motion seeks to restore Route 70 project

Fair Share argues that Toms River has violated its December 2025 settlement by failing to enact zoning for a 670-apartment development near the Lake Ridge adult community. The proposal included 134 affordable apartments.

Council opponents raised concerns after the council rallied residents near the Lakewood border to shoot down a North Dover project.

Fair Share also identifies unfinished commitments at Jamestowne Village: zoning for 140 additional apartments, including 28 affordable units, and conversion of 14 existing apartments to affordable housing. Jamestown Village is a large existing apartment complex.

Instead, the township council wants Rodrick to approve the downtown tower project and a proposed plan with hundreds of units near the Ocean County Mall that would include giving township land and creating easements.

Hope’s Crossing remains a disputed piece of the plan

The motion says the township has not secured restrictions preserving 110 affordable apartments at Hope’s Crossing. The council was also supposed to vote on other deed restrictions at the last meeting, but refused to hold the vote, sparking a response from Fair Share Housing this week.

Fair Share argues that the township has not produced a viable replacement for the lost commitments.

“These two sites contribute over 240 units and 325 credits toward the township’s Fourth Round plan,” the motion states. “This amounts to over 50% of the township’s plan for the fourth round.”

Route 9 replacement plan stalled in tie vote

The administration’s latest proposal includes 125 affordable apartments on township-owned Route 9 land and another 135 on privately owned property near Silverton Road. The private development would also include a medical or commercial building.

An ordinance advancing that approach failed to receive introduction after a 3-3 council split.

Council President David Ciccozzi, Vice President Tom Nivison, Bianchini and Councilman Clinton Bradley have questioned the plan’s land use and financial arrangements. Council members Craig Coleman, Harry Aber and Lynn O’Toole have supported Rodrick.

The majority says the administration has not adequately involved members in negotiations. Rodrick says his opponents have ignored his outreach and prolonged the dispute for political purposes.

Fair Share asks court to remove lawsuit protection

Fair Share’s requested relief would expose the township to developers seeking court permission for projects exceeding local zoning limits in exchange for including affordable housing.

Such applications require judicial consideration; the motion itself does not approve construction or remove the township’s immunity.

Fair Share argues that allowing municipalities to retain settlement protections while refusing to implement their agreements would undermine the housing compliance process. It is asking Gertner to enforce the settlement and impose consequences for the township’s alleged noncompliance.