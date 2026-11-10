Fake Name, Three Warrants and a Drug-Sniffing K-9: Salisbury Traffic Stop Unravels

A routine traffic stop took a turn when the driver allegedly refused orders and gave conflicting information.

SALISBURY, MD – A traffic stop on a Salisbury street turned into a much bigger problem for a Maryland man after deputies say he gave conflicting information about his identity, refused to get out of his vehicle and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. By the time the encounter ended, a police K-9 had alerted to suspected drugs, and the driver was headed to jail.

Quinton Marcellous Milbourne, 34, of Maryland, was arrested Saturday, November 7, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kendall Street. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, deputies eventually determined his identity and discovered three outstanding warrants, a detainer and a suspended Maryland driver’s license.

The investigation also led to the recovery of suspected marijuana, a suspected MDMA pill commonly known as ecstasy, and other items from subsequent searches. Milbourne was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he was served with the outstanding warrants and faced additional criminal charges and traffic violations.

Driver’s Identity Raises Red Flags During Salisbury Traffic Stop

The November 7 encounter began when deputies stopped a motor vehicle along Kendall Street in Salisbury.

During the investigation, the driver allegedly provided inconsistent identifying information, complicating officers’ efforts to establish who was behind the wheel.

The sheriff’s office also reported that the driver repeatedly refused commands to exit the vehicle.

Deputies eventually identified him as Milbourne and conducted a records check.

That check revealed multiple outstanding warrants issued through several law enforcement agencies, along with a suspension of his Maryland driver’s license.

The department did not identify the agencies responsible for the warrants or disclose the underlying offenses.

Investigators also did not specify what prompted the initial traffic stop or what identifying information Milbourne allegedly provided.

Police K-9 Alerts to Suspected Drugs Inside Vehicle

The encounter expanded into a drug investigation after officers requested assistance from the Salisbury Police Department.

A police K-9 conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the possible presence of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies subsequently conducted searches that resulted in the recovery of suspected marijuana, a suspected MDMA pill and additional items.

MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy, is a controlled substance associated with stimulant and psychoactive effects.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the quantity of marijuana recovered or identify the other items found during the searches.

Police also did not report whether laboratory testing had confirmed the suspected substances.

The K-9’s alert and the items recovered became part of the case against Milbourne, adding suspected drug offenses to an encounter that had already uncovered several outstanding warrants.

Three Warrants, Detainer and New Charges Await at Detention Center

Milbourne was taken into custody and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center following the traffic stop.

At the jail, authorities served him with three outstanding warrants and one detainer, according to the sheriff’s office.

He also faced additional criminal charges and traffic violations stemming from the November 7 encounter.

The department described the case as involving identity theft to avoid prosecution and controlled dangerous substance offenses, although its announcement did not provide a complete itemized list of charges.

Authorities did not disclose Milbourne’s bond status, next court appearance or the specific offenses underlying his outstanding warrants.

The arrest follows another Wicomico County case involving a wanted driver accused of giving deputies false identifying information during an October traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office also reported a separate Salisbury traffic stop involving suspected marijuana and more than $12K in seized cash earlier this year.

In Milbourne’s case, what began with a traffic stop on Kendall Street ended with multiple warrants being served, suspected drugs recovered and additional allegations requiring resolution in court.

Milbourne is presumed innocent of the new charges unless and until proven guilty.