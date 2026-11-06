Fall Is Flea Market Season in Central Jersey: Six Top Picks for This Month’s Best Finds and Deals

From a 1940s landmark to a village of tiny cottage-style stalls, these six New Jersey markets are worth the drive for vintage treasures, antiques and everyday bargains.

NEW JERSEY – Cooler weather means prime bargain-hunting season at flea markets across Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore. Here are six top picks for this month, from Ocean County to the banks of the Delaware River. Hours are as listed by each market, so check before you go.

Manahawkin Flea Market (Ocean County)

Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 657 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin

Manahawkin has been drawing shoppers since 1977. The complex covers about four acres and houses more than 100 shops along with over 80 smaller incubator vendors. The indoor portion stays open all year, while the outdoor section operates on weekends from April through December. Expect produce, baked goods, coins, pottery, handmade jewelry, tools and seasonal items, plus a food court. The shops are styled to resemble an old-fashioned village main street.

Avenel Flea Market (Middlesex County)

Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 1488 Rahway Ave., Avenel

One of the older names on the list, Avenel got its start in 1940. Buyers and sellers trade new, used and antique items all year long across more than 150 vendor spaces, sheds and stores. Admission and parking cost nothing.

Golden Nugget Antique & Flea Market (Hunterdon County)

Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 1850 River Rd./Route 29, Lambertville

Along the Delaware River in Lambertville, the Golden Nugget has pulled in collectors and casual browsers for more than 50 years. Indoor antique malls and outdoor vendor lots offer vintage furniture, art, collectibles and curiosities. The market takes its name from James W. Marshall, the Lambertville native whose gold discovery set off the California Gold Rush. Admission and parking are free, and two cafés are on site when it is time for a break.

Collingwood Auction & Flea Market (Monmouth County)

Fridays through Sundays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 1350 Route 33, Farmingdale

Collingwood opened March 2, 1957, as a produce and livestock auction and has grown into one of the biggest markets in the region. The 25-acre property has more than 500 outdoor vendor spaces, and a 60,000-square-foot hall indoors holds roughly 100 booths. Shoppers will find close-out and surplus goods next to antiques, jewelry, clothing, furniture, housewares and sports memorabilia. Food stalls and snack shops keep shoppers fueled.

New Egypt Flea Market Village (Ocean County)

Wednesdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 933 Monmouth Road, New Egypt

This family-run market is a cluster of more than 40 small cottage-style stalls linked by dirt paths. It stays open year-round regardless of the weather and charges no admission. Vendors sell antiques, handmade crafts, vintage items, tools, furniture and household goods. The market’s history stretches back more than 60 years.

Englishtown Auction Flea Market (Monmouth County)

Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 90 Wilson Ave., Englishtown