Fatal Crash Closes George Washington Bridge, Secaucus Police Warn of Heavy Delays

A police traffic advisory warns drivers to expect congestion on Route 3 eastbound and Paterson Plank Road eastbound.

SECAUCUS, NJ — Secaucus police are urging drivers to find another route after a fatal collision closed the George Washington Bridge, triggering a traffic warning for eastbound roads through the area.

“Expect heavy delays,” the department’s advisory states, identifying Route 3 eastbound and Paterson Plank Road eastbound as affected routes.

Police urge drivers to change their routes

The advisory connects the anticipated congestion to the bridge closure and asks motorists to adjust their travel plans.

“Please plan an alternate route,” police said.

Drivers heading east through Secaucus toward the George Washington Bridge should account for the disruption when planning their trips.