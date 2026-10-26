Father and Son Accused of Selling Stolen Cars on Facebook Marketplace in $500K Scheme

Pennsylvania investigators say the Lehigh County pair used counterfeit paperwork and vehicle identification numbers to disguise stolen vehicles.

HARRISBURG, PA — A father and son face felony charges after investigators linked them to the sale of 12 vehicles worth nearly $500,000 using allegedly fraudulent titles, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Jermaine Quinones Sr., 42, and Jermaine Quinones Jr., 18, are accused of operating a Lehigh County-based “chop shop” scheme involving stolen vehicles and counterfeit documents. Many of the vehicles were sold through Facebook Marketplace.

Both face charges including corrupt organizations, theft by deception, washing vehicle titles and insurance fraud.

Investigators allege stolen vehicles received false identities

The Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Section, Pennsylvania State Police and Monroe County detectives investigated the operation.

Authorities allege the pair used vehicle identification numbers and other information belonging to different vehicles to obtain paperwork disguising the stolen cars’ identities. Investigators identified 12 sales involving washed paperwork between 2025 and 2026.

The allegations involve a practice previously examined in SNN’s coverage of a separate Pennsylvania title-washing prosecution, in which authorities accused defendants of using fraudulent documents to make vehicles appear legitimate.

“This criminal conduct is harmful in many ways, as it defrauds the Commonwealth’s vehicle titling system and insurance providers, and unsuspecting buyers who are left with ‘dirty’ vehicles,” Sunday said.

High-value vehicles included Infiniti, Acura and Mustangs

Authorities identified several newer vehicles among those involved, including a 2026 Infiniti QX60 valued at $67,599, an Acura Integra valued at $35,950 and two Ford Mustangs valued at $32,640 and $31,890.

“The vehicle titling and registration system exists to protect consumers and insurance providers, and ensure vehicles on Commonwealth roadways are safe,” Sunday said.

Father arrested in Allentown; son taken into custody Thursday

Investigators arrested Quinones Sr. earlier this month at his Allentown home. His bail was set at $450,000 cash.

During that arrest, investigators seized a semiautomatic rifle. The Attorney General’s Office said a prior felony conviction prohibits him from possessing firearms.

Quinones Jr. was arrested Thursday, and his bail was set at $100,000.