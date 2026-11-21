Detectives say a man was selling drugs from his car in a busy Wayne shopping center lot. A team from five agencies followed the buyer to Royal Court and arrested both men.

WAYNE, N.J. – A tip to a Wayne narcotics detective about drug sales in the Ramapo Plaza parking lot led to a multi-agency surveillance operation. It ended Monday afternoon with two men under arrest and crack cocaine seized.

Members of the Wayne Police Department’s Investigative and Patrol divisions, “assisted by members of multiple agencies, recently arrested two subjects during a hand-to-hand drug transaction,” the department said.

How it went down Police got a tip that a man was dealing drugs from his car in the Ramapo Plaza lot at Valley Road and Hamburg Turnpike.

Detectives watched deals “on multiple occasions” and followed both men to their homes.

Wayne police, New Jersey State Police, the FBI Violent Crimes/Safe Streets Task Force, and Clifton and Ringwood police arrested both men on Royal Court on Monday.

“This action was the result of an investigation involving a tip received by Special Operations Unit Detective Diego Ocampo,” police said. “The investigation involved surveillance in multiple locations.”

According to the department, “Detective Ocampo received a tip that a subject was engaging in drug dealing from his vehicle in the parking lot of Ramapo Plaza at the corner of Valley Road and Hamburg Turnpike.”

Ramapo Plaza is a shopping center of nearly 58,000 square feet on 9.29 acres along Hamburg Turnpike. Its anchor tenants are Planet Fitness and a Valley Health walk-in urgent care.

“Detectives conducting surveillance observed these transactions on multiple occasions and followed both the buyer and the dealer to their residences,” police said.

How the Takedown Unfolded

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wayne officers were working with the New Jersey State Police, the FBI Violent Crimes/Safe Streets Task Force and the Clifton and Ringwood police departments. Police said the team “surveilled the Ramapo Plaza parking lot and observed the buyer park and wait in his vehicle.”

“Eventually, the buyer moved his vehicle to Royal Court and got out on foot,” the department said. “Detectives changed location and kept the buyer in sight.”

“Other surveillance team members observed the dealer arrive on Royal Court in his vehicle,” police said. “Detectives witnessed the buyer approach the dealer’s vehicle and engage in a hand-to-hand transaction.”

Officers then “moved in” and arrested both suspects, according to the department.

“Crack Cocaine was recovered from the buyer and dealer at the scene,” police said. “Both were arrested and transported to Wayne Police Headquarters for processing.”

The search did not end with the arrests. “Team members then searched both suspects’ residences and vehicles where additional evidence was recovered,” the department said.

The FBI works with local departments in Passaic County through the North Jersey Violent Crime Task Force, which is based at the bureau’s Garret Mountain Resident Agency. Task force agents, detectives and officers work on cases involving drugs, guns and violent offenders.

Wayne’s Special Operations Unit has been involved in several drug cases in the past two years. In February, it worked with state and federal partners on raids in East Orange that led to three arrests and the seizure of more than $30,000 in cash, a handgun and an assault rifle. Police Chief Joseph Rooney supervised the department’s Special Operations/Narcotics Bureau as a detective sergeant before he became chief.

For more Wayne and drug arrest news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Wayne Township Police Department, FBI Newark Field Office