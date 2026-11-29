Massapequa, NY – An FDNY firefighter who went into cardiac arrest right after dropping his child off at the bus stop is home for the holiday. He walked out of the hospital the day before Thanksgiving after more than a month of recovery.

Firefighter Carlos Ruiz of Ladder 124 collapsed on Oct. 22. A passerby stepped in, and Nassau County police and the Massapequa Fire Department arrived quickly. Their combined efforts kept him alive, the FDNY said.

Ruiz, a 24-year FDNY veteran, left the hospital Wednesday after weeks of recovery and rehabilitation.

FDNY Firefighter Carlos Ruiz went into cardiac arrest at his child’s bus stop in October. A passerby and first responders saved him. He walked out Wednesday. Photo by FDNY

“A Thanksgiving homecoming to be thankful for,” the department said.

About Firefighter Ruiz’s recovery Who: Firefighter Carlos Ruiz, Ladder 124, a 24-year FDNY veteran

Firefighter Carlos Ruiz, Ladder 124, a 24-year FDNY veteran What happened: Cardiac arrest on Oct. 22, right after dropping his child off at the bus stop

Cardiac arrest on Oct. 22, right after dropping his child off at the bus stop Who saved him: A passerby, Nassau County police and the Massapequa Fire Department

A passerby, Nassau County police and the Massapequa Fire Department Homecoming: Walked out of the hospital Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving

Ladder 124 is based in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Ruiz has spent more than two decades responding to other people’s emergencies, and this time strangers and fellow first responders on Long Island were there for him.

His survival shows how much the first few minutes matter. When someone’s heart stops, every minute without CPR sharply lowers the chance of survival. Bystanders who call 911 and start chest compressions right away, pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest, can keep blood moving to the brain until police, firefighters and EMTs arrive with a defibrillator.

Sources: FDNY, American Heart Association