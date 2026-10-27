Felton man killed after pickup leaves road and strikes tree

Delaware State Police are investigating the early Tuesday crash on Spectrum Farms Road that left a 63-year-old driver dead.

FELTON, DE — A 63-year-old Felton man died early Tuesday, October 27, after his pickup truck ran off Spectrum Farms Road, entered a deep ditch and struck a tree, Delaware State Police said.

The Chevrolet Silverado was heading west, east of Spider Web Road, when it left the south side of the roadway around 3:45 a.m., according to the preliminary investigation.

Police said the driver “was not properly restrained” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding his name until his family is notified.

Investigators seek witnesses

The road remained closed for approximately three hours while investigators examined the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened RD 265 & SPECTRUM FARMS RD

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Police have not announced what caused the truck to leave the road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can contact Master Corporal W. Booth at 302-698-8451. Tips can also be submitted through a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

A fatal pickup truck crash on Spectrum Farms Road in Felton remains under investigation by Delaware State Police.