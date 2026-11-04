Fight for jackson wins the mayor’s office, but shem-tov’s 47% falls short of the “mandate” many predicted

Elliott Shem-Tov topped Mayor Jennifer Kuhn by about 1,800 votes in a three-way race, and his team will hold the mayor’s seat and two of five council seats.

JACKSON, N.J. – Elliott Shem-Tov won the race for Jackson Township mayor Tuesday, unseating incumbent Mayor Jennifer Kuhn. Many had predicted a landslide for Shem-Tov and his Fight for Jackson slate, but unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk’s Office show he fell short of a majority. With all 34 districts reporting, he finished with 47.48% of the vote.

The Numbers Behind the Win

Shem-Tov received 10,625 votes, ahead of Kuhn’s 8,816 (39.39%). Democrat Brandon Rose took 2,868 votes (12.82%), and write-ins accounted for 70. In all, 22,379 votes were cast in the mayoral race.

Running mates Christopher Pollak and Amanda Trombetta won the two council seats on the ballot.

Pollak led the field with 12,157 votes (28.42%), and Trombetta followed with 10,397 (24.31%). Together, the two took roughly 52.7% of the council votes cast, since each voter could pick two candidates.

Kuhn’s Standing Up for Jackson ticket, which had the backing of the local Republican organization, fell well short. John “Pojo” Pejoski received 8,176 votes (19.12%) and Brian McCarron 8,136 (19.02%). Rose’s Jackson United running mates, Casey Jackson (4.49%) and Paul Sarti (4.40%), each finished at about 4%. As SNN reported before Election Day, a divided Republican field was expected to complicate the outcome, and the Democrats’ modest total ended any talk of an opening for them.

A Divided Council Ahead

Going forward, the Shem-Tov team will have the mayor’s seat and two council members. Councilmen Nino Borrelli, Giuseppe Palmeri and Mordechai Burnstein remain on the council as Jackson GOP-backed members, which means the new administration will need support beyond its own ticket to move its agenda.

Allegiances are expected to shift in the coming months. The two sides spent the campaign clashing over development, spending and township management, and those disputes are unlikely to disappear once the new team takes office. The results remain unofficial until the county certifies them.