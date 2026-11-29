Lakewood, NJ – Lakewood firefighters were called to the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center at 611 New Hampshire Avenue Sunday morning after a report of a trash fire.

Crews arrived and had the fire out quickly.

What happened When: Sunday morning

Sunday morning Where: Ocean County Northern Recycling Center, 611 New Hampshire Avenue, Lakewood

Ocean County Northern Recycling Center, 611 New Hampshire Avenue, Lakewood What: A reported trash fire

A reported trash fire Status: Put out quickly by responding firefighters

What is the Lakewood recycling center?

The Northern Recycling Center sits off Route 70 on New Hampshire Avenue. It is Ocean County‘s main recycling processing facility. Curbside recyclables collected in towns across the county are trucked there to be sorted and shipped out to be made into new products.

The site does more than process recycling. It has a resident drop-off area for cardboard, paper, bottles and cans, a special waste drop-off, commercial brush and leaf disposal, and a backyard composting demonstration area. Its Recycling Education Center hosts facility tours, classes and workshops. The resident drop-off is open Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.

The county runs a second site, the Southern Recycling Center on Haywood Road in Stafford Township, which works mainly as a transfer station.

Fires are a known risk at recycling and trash facilities. Lithium-ion batteries from phones, vapes, cigarette butts, laptops and power tools that are tossed in with regular trash or recycling can be crushed or damaged and catch fire. Officials urge residents to drop batteries off at designated collection sites instead of putting them in curbside bins.

At this time details have not been independently verified.

Sources: Ocean County Scanner Traffic