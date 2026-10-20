Fire breaks out at two-story home in west deptford

Firefighters responded to Harker Avenue Monday evening after dispatchers received multiple calls reporting flames outside a residence.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ — Firefighters battled a house fire in the 1100 block of Harker Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 19, according to the Woodbury Fire Department.

An arriving chief found fire showing from the rear of a two-story, wood-frame home. Gloucester County dispatchers had received multiple calls reporting the blaze.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on harker avenue in west deptford monday evening. Photos by woodbury fire dept. /facebook

Crews work to extinguish flames

Task Force 6 was dispatched to the property, and a working-fire assignment was requested after crews confirmed the conditions.

Woodbury’s Engine 5 responded with four personnel and arrived as the third engine. Its crew assisted other departments with extinguishing the fire and checking for remaining hot spots.

No firefighter injuries reported

The department reported no firefighter injuries. The available announcement did not provide information about occupants, the extent of damage or the cause of the fire.