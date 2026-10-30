Fire erupts on upper-floor decks at longport condominium building

LONGPORT, NJ – Firefighters from multiple Atlantic County communities battled a fire Tuesday evening at a condominium building in Longport after flames broke out on two upper-floor decks. The blaze was reported at Cypress Place Condominiums, located at 2609 Atlantic Avenue, with crews attacking fires on the third and fourth floors.

The Margate City Fire Department was requested to provide mutual aid at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, for a working structure fire in the Borough of Longport. Margate firefighters arrived aboard Quint 24 and found flames burning on the building’s third- and fourth-floor decks.

Photos by margate fire department / facebook

Firefighters quickly stretched a 1.75-inch hose line to attack the fire on the third-floor deck. A second hose line was deployed to reach the flames on the fourth floor.

Longport Ladder 34 arrived and established a water supply for Margate’s Quint 24. Longport fire command upgraded the incident to a working fire, bringing additional firefighters from Ocean City and Somers Point to the scene.

Multiple Fire Departments Battle Longport Condominium Fire

Crews from the Longport Fire Department, Ocean City Fire Department and Somers Point Fire Department joined Margate firefighters in the response. The coordinated effort brought the flames under control before the incident required an extended firefighting operation.

According to the Margate City Fire Department’s public incident report, the fire was quickly brought under control by crews operating at the condominium building. Margate firefighters remained on scene for approximately 90 minutes before being released.

The department did not provide information about injuries, evacuations or the extent of damage to the condominium units. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire at Cypress Place Condominiums brought a four-department response to Atlantic Avenue in Longport, where firefighters contained flames burning on two upper-floor decks. Investigators have not yet announced what sparked the blaze.