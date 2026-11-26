Mansfield Township, NJ – A firefighter went into cardiac arrest while battling a three-alarm house fire in Mansfield Township late Monday night. Fellow first responders brought him back with CPR, and he is now in stable condition.

The fire started at about 11:15 p.m. in a home on the 600 block of New York Avenue. Crews found heavy fire throughout the house, and fire officials said hoarding conditions inside made the work harder. A second and then a third alarm were called, bringing in mutual aid companies from around Burlington County.

The Chesterfield Township Fire Department sent Engine 2611 (A-Shift) at about 11:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews quickly went to work establishing an additional water supply and providing water to Florence Township Ladder 4015,” the department said. “Crews also deployed an additional handline to assist with fire suppression efforts.”

At one point, commanders ordered firefighters out of the burning house, and crews then worked to keep the flames from reaching a home next door.

Shortly before midnight, a firefighter went down at the scene.

“Without hesitation, Squad 272’s crew initiated Firefighter Down CPR,” Westampton Township Emergency Services said. “Working alongside Mansfield EMS and Virtua Paramedics, crews performed multiple rounds of CPR and delivered several shocks via AED before the firefighter was transported to the hospital.”

Officials said the firefighter was conscious and alert by the time he got to the hospital. The Chesterfield Township Fire Department said he is in stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with that firefighter and his family, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery,” the department said.

What Happened A three-alarm fire broke out at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of New York Avenue in Mansfield Township.

A firefighter went into cardiac arrest and was revived with CPR and AED shocks.

The firefighter is in stable condition.

Two families were displaced, and the cause is under investigation.

Two families were displaced by the fire.

Chesterfield’s crew stayed until about 4 a.m. Then they went back to the station to clean and restock their gear so the engine would be ready for the next call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Sources: Chesterfield Township, Westampton Township