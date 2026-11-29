Manchester, NJ – A 911 call about possible storm damage at a home on Holly Hill Road in Manchester Township Sunday morning brought out police and firefighters. The real problem turned out to be a raccoon.

The homeowners had been checking the house for damage from the Thanksgiving nor’easter when they found the raccoon inside and called 911.

Police responded first. Officers then asked firefighters to come check the ceiling and roof in case the storm had caused a problem. Firefighters were dispatched, but about two minutes later police cleared the scene and called them off.

“They just within the last 2 minutes contacted my partner and said that everybody could recall,” a dispatcher told responding units over the radio.

Rather than wake up the whole department with a second full call-out, the dispatcher sent only the alert tones to cancel the response.

What happened on Holly Hill Road The call: A 911 report from a home being checked for storm damage after the nor’easter

A 911 report from a home being checked for storm damage after the nor’easter The discovery: A raccoon inside the house

A raccoon inside the house The response: Police went first, and firefighters were asked to check the ceiling and roof

Police went first, and firefighters were asked to check the ceiling and roof The outcome: Police cleared the scene, and firefighters were called back

The Manchester Township Police Department urges residents to use 911 for emergencies. Whether a raccoon in the house counts as a police emergency is still to be determined.

Thursday’s storm brought gusts of more than 80 mph to parts of Ocean County. The wind tore loose shingles, siding, vents and soffits on homes, and openings like those are exactly how raccoons, squirrels and other animals find their way into attics as the weather turns colder.

Wildlife officials advise homeowners not to try to handle a raccoon themselves, because raccoons can carry rabies. If an animal gets inside, open a door to the outside, close off the rest of the house, keep kids and pets away, and call local animal control or a licensed wildlife control company. Call 911 if anyone is bitten or scratched or if the animal is acting aggressive or sick.

Sources: Ocean County 911 Scanner Traffic