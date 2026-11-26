Palmyra, NJ – Four Pennsauken firefighters were burned early Saturday when a second floor flashed over as they pulled two people from a burning home in Palmyra. One lieutenant faces months of treatment for serious burns. Both people they rescued later died.

The Pennsauken Fire Department said Tower Ladder 11 and Battalion 11 were dispatched at 6:46 a.m. to a house fire with people trapped on the 700 block of Cinnaminson Avenue. Pennsauken answers calls in Palmyra under an automatic aid agreement.

When they got to the scene, Tower Ladder 11, led by Lt. Mark Mohlin, and Battalion 11, led by Lt. Joe Palumbo, were assigned to search the house.

What to Know Pennsauken firefighters were sent to the 700 block of Cinnaminson Avenue in Palmyra at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

Crews pulled two people from the burning home, and both later died.

A flashover during the rescue burned four firefighters.

Lt. Joe Palumbo had skin graft surgery Monday and will be out for several months.

Fireman Jack Sodano and Mohlin forced their way in through the first floor and began searching before the first engine arrived. At the same time, Fireman Steven Miller and Palumbo climbed in through second-floor windows to search, using a technique called vent-enter-search.

Photos by Pennsauken Fire Department

Sodano and Mohlin found the first victim and carried that person down the interior stairs. Miller and Palumbo found the second victim and moved that person to a second-floor window and out onto the porch roof.

During that second rescue, conditions on the second floor got worse very quickly, and the floor flashed over, the department said.

All four firefighters were burned. Miller and Mohlin had minor burns, and Sodano had moderate burns. Palumbo was the last one out of the house and suffered significant burns to his torso.

All four were taken to Cooper University Hospital. Palumbo was admitted to the trauma unit. Once he was stable, a Pennsauken Fire Department crew transferred him to the burn unit at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

He had surgery Monday to apply artificial skin grafts and will be off duty for several months, the department said. Sodano is also still off duty. Miller and Mohlin have been cleared to go back to work.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, firefighters found a woman and a man inside the home. The woman was already dead. The man was unconscious and was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, where he died. Neither victim has been publicly identified.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Palmyra police are investigating the fire, along with the county fire marshal and medical examiner.

‘Beyond Measure’

The Pennsauken Fire Department thanked the people and groups that have supported its firefighters and their families.

“Our appreciation and indebtedness to the Chiefs, Officers and Fireman from around the region that have called and supported our members and their families has been beyond measure,” the department said.

The department also praised the care Palumbo has gotten. “The support that Lt. Palumbo’s family has received from Cooper University Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University/Jefferson Health has received is simply amazing,” it said.

The department thanked these agencies and organizations: Jefferson Health and Dr. William Hughes

Jefferson Health Public Safety

Pennsauken Township Police Department

Cherry Hill Fire Department

Westmont Fire Company No. 1

Bellmawr Fire Department

Mount Laurel Fire Department

New Jersey State FMBA, FMBA Local 64 and FMBA Local 264

FOP Lodge 3

Mount Laurel Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 4408

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Sources: Pennsauken Township, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office