Firefighters Stop Chimney Fire From Spreading Into Gloucester Township Home

Crews contained the Friday night blaze on Roberts Drive to the chimney and fireplace, according to the Chews Landing Fire Department.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire at a Roberts Drive home Friday night, October 23, preventing flames from spreading into the residence, according to the Chews Landing Fire Department.

Task Force 822 responded to the home in the Broadmoor section of Gloucester Township. The arriving chief confirmed an active chimney fire.

Crews establish water supply and contain flames

Tower Ladder 82 arrived first, followed closely by Quint 7, which operated as the first engine. Squad 88 arrived next and helped establish a water supply for Quint 7.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the chimney and fireplace. Additional crews staged nearby before being released.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened ROBERTS DRIVE, GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

The outcome differed from a 2015 Manchester chimney fire, previously covered by SNN, that damaged portions of a home’s bedroom and roof. shorenewsnetwork.com

Chews Landing thanked its mutual aid partners for assisting with the Roberts Drive response.