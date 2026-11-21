The three-story, 31,000-square-foot station will rise just down the block on Joyce Kilmer Avenue, with four apparatus bays, decontamination areas, training space and a Sept. 11 memorial. Construction starts in spring 2027.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — For nearly a century, New Brunswick firefighters have answered calls from the same headquarters on Joyce Kilmer Avenue. Now the city has released the first renderings of the building that will replace it.

The current Fire Headquarters at 93 Joyce Kilmer Avenue has served the city since 1926. The new headquarters will go up just down the block at 81 Joyce Kilmer Avenue, so the department can stay in its long-standing location while the new building is built.

The existing firehouse built in 1926 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue.

Here’s the details: New Brunswick plans a three-story, roughly 31,000-square-foot fire headquarters at 81 Joyce Kilmer Avenue.

It replaces the current headquarters at 93 Joyce Kilmer Avenue, in use since 1926.

The building will have four apparatus bays, decontamination areas, training facilities, firefighter living quarters and a Sept. 11 memorial.

Construction is expected to start in early spring 2027 and take about a year.

The three-story building is designed to put emergency response operations, firefighter living quarters, administrative offices and training space under one roof, the city said. Plans include four apparatus bays, dedicated decontamination areas to help firefighters clean off cancer-causing contaminants after fires, hands-on training facilities, and fitness and wellness space.

Floor plan for new fire dept. headquarters in New Brunswick

The brick exterior is meant to echo New Brunswick’s industrial heritage and the look of its downtown. The entrance will include a memorial to those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Construction is expected to begin in early spring 2027 and take about a year.

Kitchen area for firefighters at New Brunswick’s proposed fire department headquarters.

How the City Got Here

New Brunswick first announced plans for a new fire headquarters in August 2025. City officials said the department had outgrown the nearly 100-year-old building, which was designed long before modern fire trucks, firefighter safety standards and gear decontamination practices.

The city hired MW Studios to design the headquarters. The architects worked with fire department leaders, public safety professionals and city officials to plan a building that keeps every function of the current station and adds more room for firefighter safety, training, administration and modern apparatus. The city chose to build near the existing site so fire service in the downtown core would not be interrupted.

“This new headquarters is more than just a building, it’s a commitment to the safety of our firefighters and the residents we protect,” the city’s fire director said when the plans were first announced.

From the start, city officials said New Brunswick would borrow to pay for the project while seeking grants to help offset the cost.

Advertisement

The first piece of that financing came in April 2026. The City Council introduced a bond ordinance for “New Firehouse Phase I,” appropriating $4.5 million and authorizing up to $4,275,000 in bonds or notes. The money covers buying the properties at 81, 85 and 89 Joyce Kilmer Avenue, where the new headquarters will be built.

The current headquarters will stay in service until the new building is ready, the city said.

The New Brunswick Fire Department is a paid, career department that protects the city, home to Rutgers University’s main campus and several major hospitals. It also runs a fire prevention bureau and an emergency communications center.

Sources: City of New Brunswick, New Brunswick Fire Department