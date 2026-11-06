Fisherman trapped in raging mohawk river current rescued 25 yards from shore

A sudden change in river conditions left a fisherman stranded near Peebles Island State Park, prompting a coordinated rope rescue involving New York State Police and local emergency crews.

WATERFORD, N.Y. – A fishing trip on the Mohawk River turned into a dangerous ordeal when a sudden increase in the current left one fisherman stranded approximately 25 yards from shore near Peebles Island State Park. New York State Police and local emergency responders launched a coordinated swift-water rescue, bringing the man safely back to land without injuries.

According to the New York State Police, troopers responded to the remote section of the river at approximately 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, after receiving a report of a fisherman in distress. The man had been fishing with another person when changing river conditions made it unsafe for him to return to shore.

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One fisherman managed to escape the rising current and reach land, but his companion became trapped between a shallow section of the river and the shoreline. Emergency crews ultimately used a rope rescue system to bring the stranded man to safety while a State Police aviation unit remained on standby.

Sudden River Current Leaves Fisherman Stranded Near Peebles Island

The incident began when two fishermen waded into the Mohawk River near a remote section of Peebles Island State Park.

The men were standing in the water when the current suddenly increased, creating dangerous conditions.

One fisherman was able to make his way back to shore.

The second, however, found himself stranded approximately 25 yards from land, unable to safely cross the moving water.

Troopers responding to the emergency located the fisherman standing in shallow water.

Although he was not far from shore, the current made the return trip too dangerous to attempt without assistance.

The New York State Police did not identify either fisherman or disclose how long the stranded man had been in the water before emergency personnel arrived.

Investigators also did not specify what caused the sudden increase in the river’s current.

New York State Police and Firefighters Launch Rope Rescue

Several agencies responded to the emergency after the initial call for assistance.

New York State Police troopers worked alongside the Waterford Police Department, Waterford Fire Department, Boght Community Fire District and Northside Fire District.

Rangers from New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation also assisted.

With the fisherman unable to safely return to shore, rescuers organized a swift-water rope rescue.

The coordinated operation allowed emergency personnel to reach the stranded man and bring him back to land.

New York State Police Aviation remained on standby during the rescue in case additional aerial assistance was needed.

The operation concluded successfully, with the fisherman safely returned to shore.

No injuries were reported.

Peebles Island Rescue Ends Without Injuries

The New York State Police credited the cooperation of multiple emergency response agencies for the successful outcome.

Troopers recognized the participating departments for their teamwork and coordination during the rescue.

The operation involved responders from law enforcement, fire departments and state park services, demonstrating the importance of specialized training when emergencies occur in moving water.

The stranded fisherman was located in relatively shallow water, but his inability to reach shore highlighted the danger posed by a strong current.

Even a short distance can become difficult to cross when water conditions change unexpectedly.

The department did not report that either fisherman required hospitalization following the incident.

State Police Warn About Dangerous Mohawk River Currents

Following the rescue, New York State Police issued a reminder about the dangers of fishing and other recreational activities in rivers and streams.

Water conditions can change quickly, particularly in waterways connected to the New York State Erie Canal System.

A river that appears shallow or calm may develop stronger currents with little warning.

State Police encourage anglers and other visitors to check weather forecasts and water levels before entering a river.

Anyone wading into unfamiliar water should avoid areas with strong currents and wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device.

The department also recommends fishing with another person and telling someone where the trip will take place.

Most importantly, police warn people who become stranded not to attempt to fight a strong current.

Instead, they should call 911 and wait for trained emergency responders.