Daring daylight robbery: dc police hunt five suspects after busy northwest intersection holdup

DC police issued a Wednesday morning lookout for five juvenile males following a robbery near Georgia Avenue and Allison Street Northwest.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC Police are seeking five juvenile males in connection with a robbery in Northwest DC, issuing a public safety warning Wednesday morning that residents should not approach the individuals. One of the five was described as wearing a mask and dark clothing.

The robbery was reported near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Allison Street Northwest, according to an AlertDC notification issued at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, October 28. The lookout was distributed by MPD’s Fourth District, covering Police Service Areas 401 through 409.

The alert did not specify when the robbery occurred, how many people were victimized or whether any weapons were involved. Police instructed anyone with information about the individuals to call 911 rather than attempt to intervene.

Police Issue Lookout for Five Juveniles

According to the official Fourth District crime alert, officers were investigating a robbery at Georgia Avenue and Allison Street Northwest when the public notification was issued.

Investigators described the individuals being sought as five juvenile males.

One of the five was reportedly wearing a mask and dark clothing. Police did not provide separate clothing descriptions or identifying details for the other four individuals.

The department also did not specify the juveniles’ approximate ages, heights or other distinguishing characteristics.

The notice was issued Wednesday morning, alerting residents and anyone traveling through the area to the ongoing police investigation.

Robbery Investigation Centers on Georgia Avenue Intersection

The robbery was reported near Georgia Avenue and Allison Street Northwest, within MPD’s Fourth District.

The alert did not identify the number of victims, describe any stolen property or state whether a weapon was displayed.

Police also did not say whether the five juveniles fled on foot or in a vehicle, and no arrests were announced in the notification.

The department’s alert listed incident number I20260508312, which can help officers identify the case when members of the public call with information.

How to Contact DC Police About the Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department specifically instructed residents not to approach or confront the individuals described in its lookout.

Anyone who spots the individuals or has information requiring an immediate police response should call 911 and reference event number I20260508312.

For non-emergency tips, residents can contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text information anonymously to 50411. The department confirms that its tip lines accept information about serious and violent crimes around the clock.

The October 28 alert was issued while the investigation was underway. Police have not identified the five individuals or announced criminal charges in connection with the reported robbery.