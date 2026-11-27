New Jersey – Drivers across New Jersey faced closed highways and detours Friday afternoon as flooding, downed utility poles, fallen trees and live wires from the Thanksgiving Day storm blocked major roads from Middlesex County to Cape May County. As of early Friday afternoon, the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s traffic system showed more than a dozen storm-related closures on state and U.S. highways, many of them closed in both directions.

The Jersey Shore was hit hardest. In Ocean and Monmouth counties, Route 35, Route 37, Route 71 and Route 88 were closed or down to fewer lanes.

Ocean County

In Toms River, flooding closed Route 35 in both directions south of Kittiwake Avenue as of noon. Floodwater also closed all westbound lanes of Route 37 west of the Mathis Bridge as of 1:03 p.m. That cuts off the main route off the barrier island for drivers heading west.

A downed utility pole closed all northbound lanes of Route 35 at Holiday Road in Toms River at about 11:59 a.m. Another pole on Route 37 between Mule Road and Lakehurst Road closed one of three lanes and the right shoulder eastbound, with westbound traffic also affected.

In Lakewood, a downed pole on Route 88 closed three of four westbound lanes between New Hampshire Avenue and the Garden State Parkway. Eastbound lanes were also affected.

Monmouth County

Downed wires closed Route 71 in both directions south of Roseld Avenue in Deal as of 12:19 p.m. Downed wires also closed all southbound lanes of Route 35 at Kings Highway and Harmony Road in Middletown. Northbound Route 35 was closed north of Route 66 in Ocean Township.

In Wall, a power failure on Route 34 between Route 70 and Paynters Road closed the right shoulder in both directions. In Eatontown, a fallen utility pole on Route 36 southbound north of Route 35 shut one of two lanes.

What you need to know Flooding has closed Route 35 in both directions in Toms River and Route 37 westbound near the Mathis Bridge.

Downed wires have closed Route 71 in Deal and parts of Route 35 in Middletown and Ocean Township.

Fallen poles are blocking lanes on Route 88 in Lakewood, Route 36 in Eatontown and Route 47 in Dennis Township.

Flooding has closed Route 44 in West Deptford and Route 40 in Egg Harbor Township in both directions.

A downed tree has closed Route 206 in both directions in Lawrence Township.

South Jersey

In Atlantic County, flooding closed U.S. 40 in both directions west of the Atlantic City Expressway in Egg Harbor Township. Downed wires closed one of two eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 east of Illinois Avenue in Absecon.

A downed utility pole closed Route 47 in both directions at Sutton Lane in Dennis Township, Cape May County. Farther north on Route 47, a downed tree blocked the right northbound lane south of Orange Street in Millville.

In Gloucester County, flooding closed Route 44 in both directions north of Paradise Road in West Deptford as of 1:51 p.m. In Salem County, a downed pole closed the right southbound lane of U.S. 130 at Hawks Bridge Road in Pennsville.

Central Jersey

A downed tree closed U.S. 206 in both directions north of Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, as of 1:47 p.m.

Flooding narrowed Route 35 between Lawrence Parkway in Old Bridge and the Morgan Drawbridge in Sayreville, with one of two northbound lanes closed and southbound lanes also affected. In Somerset County, a water main break on U.S. 202 southbound at Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster closed the right shoulder.

Heavy Holiday Traffic Adds to Delays

Black Friday shoppers and holiday travelers added to the backup. Volume delays of 1 to 2 miles were reported on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Delaware Memorial Bridge and on the Western Spur in Newark and Carlstadt. Delays of up to 2 miles were also reported on the Garden State Parkway in Bloomfield, Clifton, Cranford and Clark.

Travel time across the George Washington Bridge was about 15 minutes in both directions. Inbound Holland Tunnel traffic was running 10 to 15 minutes.

Drivers should treat every downed wire as live. Do not drive through flooded roads or around barricades, and treat dark traffic signals as all-way stops. Closures were changing through the afternoon, and real-time conditions are available from NJDOT at 511NJ.

Sources: New Jersey Department of Transportation 511NJ