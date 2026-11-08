Former Jackson Student Killed in North Carolina Crash

Katelyn Christine Keegan’s family, who moved from Jackson Township to North Carolina, is raising money for her funeral.

JACKSON, N.J. — Katelyn Christine Keegan, who grew up in Jackson Township and attended Jackson Liberty High School, has died in a motor vehicle crash in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Her family had moved from Jackson to North Carolina. They are now facing the loss of their daughter and the cost of a funeral they never expected to plan.

Earlier on the day she died, family members feared Katelyn was missing but later learned she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. Police have not released any details regarding the crash.

Thomasville is in Davidson County, in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region.

A family asking for help

Katelyn’s family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help lay her to rest. The money will pay for her funeral and related costs.

In their appeal, the family says no words can describe the pain of losing a child. They write that they are still struggling to accept that she is gone, while also dealing with the sudden financial strain of arranging a farewell worthy of her.

They stress that every gift helps, no matter how small. For anyone who can’t give, they ask only that people share the fundraiser and keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

Above all, they write, they want to honor Katelyn’s life, hold on to the memories they shared, and lay her to rest with the love and dignity she deserves.

How Jackson can help

Friends, former classmates and Jackson Liberty families who remember Katelyn can support her loved ones by giving through the family’s GoFundMe page or by sharing it with others.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced publicly as of Sunday.