Foster Mother Charged With Murder After Missing 10-Year-Old Malayshia Alford Found Dead in Trunk of Car in South Jersey

Investigators say Caprice Williams, 36, of West Philadelphia, faces seven charges, and the medical examiner ruled the girl’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. – A Philadelphia foster mother has been charged with murder in the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, a missing girl whose body was found inside the trunk of a car at a Lindenwold apartment complex. Caprice Williams, 36, of West Philadelphia, is in custody and was arraigned on the charges. Her charges are allegations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Missing for Nearly Two Weeks

Malayshia, who was also referred to as Jalayshia and known as “May,” lived with Williams on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia. She was last seen alive on Oct. 22, 2026, and was reported missing on Oct. 26.

Police and the FBI searched for several days. Investigators tracked surveillance footage from Oct. 26 that showed a body being removed from the home, according to reports on the investigation. On Nov. 4, Malayshia’s body was found in the trunk of a car at the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold, Camden County.

Cause of Death and Charges

An autopsy determined that Malayshia died of blunt force trauma, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. Investigators said they found signs of ongoing abuse.

Williams, who also worked as an educator at the Lewis C. Cassidy School, is charged with:

Murder

Abuse of a corpse

Endangering the welfare of a child

Reckless endangerment

Criminal use of a communication facility

Possession of an instrument of crime

Tampering with evidence

Authorities have not said how long Malayshia had been in Williams’ care, which agency placed her there, or whether anyone else is under investigation. A defense attorney for Williams has not been identified in the reports, and further court dates have not been announced.

Shore News Network will update this story as prosecutors and law enforcement release more information. Follow more Lindenwold news, Camden County coverage and Philadelphia crime reports on SNN.