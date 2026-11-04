Four Million-Dollar Lottery Prizes Up for Grabs in Pennsylvania Holiday Drawing

Eight weeks of $50,000 bonus drawings lead to a New Year’s finale offering four million-dollar prizes and thousands of additional payouts.

MIDDLETOWN, PA – Pennsylvania Lottery players have another shot at becoming millionaires this holiday season, with four $1 million jackpots and 16 separate $50,000 prizes up for grabs in the state’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Ticket sales are underway for the $20 game, which will distribute prizes through weekly drawings before a major January 2 finale.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday that its annual Millionaire Raffle is returning with eight weekly drawings, each awarding two $50,000 prizes. The final drawing on January 2, 2027, will award 6,000 prizes, including four $1 million jackpots and four additional $100,000 payouts.

The popular holiday game has created 144 millionaires since its debut in 2005, according to lottery officials. This year’s promotion features $800,000 in weekly prizes leading up to the grand finale, with more than $5.8 million available across the weekly and final drawings combined.

Pennsylvania Lottery Giving Away $50K Prizes Every Week Through December

The Millionaire Raffle includes eight weekly drawings, with two prizes worth $50,000 awarded during each promotional period.

Players who purchase tickets during a qualifying week are automatically entered into that week’s drawing, without having to register separately or complete additional steps.

“As we head into the holiday season, the Millionaire Raffle remains one of our most anticipated annual games,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said.

“The added excitement of weekly $50,000 prizes gives players even more to look forward to leading up to the big New Year’s drawing,” he added.

The eight weekly eligibility periods are:

Drawing Ticket purchase dates Prizes Week 1 November 3–9 Two $50,000 prizes Week 2 November 10–16 Two $50,000 prizes Week 3 November 17–23 Two $50,000 prizes Week 4 November 24–30 Two $50,000 prizes Week 5 December 1–7 Two $50,000 prizes Week 6 December 8–14 Two $50,000 prizes Week 7 December 15–21 Two $50,000 prizes Week 8 December 22–28 Two $50,000 prizes

The weekly drawings will award 16 prizes totaling $800,000.

Winning ticket numbers will be posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery website each week, and players can scan their tickets to determine whether they have won.

A ticket selected for a weekly prize will remain eligible for the January 2 final drawing, giving qualifying players another opportunity to receive a payout.

Four $1 Million Jackpots Headline January 2 Drawing

The biggest prizes will be awarded Saturday, January 2, when the Pennsylvania Lottery conducts its final New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing.

The finale will include 6,000 winning ticket numbers across four prize levels.

Prize level Number of prizes Total $1 million 4 $4,000,000 $100,000 4 $400,000 $1,000 100 $100,000 $100 5,892 $589,200 Total 6,000 $5,089,200

The final drawing will distribute $5,089,200 in cash prizes. Combined with the $800,000 in weekly awards, the complete promotion offers $5,889,200.

Only ticket numbers actually sold will be included in the final drawing, which could affect the odds if fewer than the maximum 500,000 tickets are purchased.

The lottery will select winning numbers electronically, with results scheduled to appear at palottery.com after 10 p.m. on January 2.

How the Pennsylvania Millionaire Raffle Works

Each Millionaire Raffle ticket costs $20 and receives a unique eight-digit number.

The lottery is offering a maximum of 500,000 tickets, numbered sequentially from 00000001 through 00500000.

Unlike traditional lottery games, players do not choose a set of numbers for the drawing.

Instead, each ticket carries a number assigned when it is purchased, and winning tickets must exactly match the numbers selected during the raffle.

The official Millionaire Raffle game has a limited ticket supply, meaning sales will stop when all 500,000 tickets are purchased or at 8 p.m. January 2, whichever comes first.

If all 500,000 tickets are sold, a single ticket has a 1-in-125,000 chance of winning one of the four $1 million prizes.

The final drawing’s overall odds of winning any of its 6,000 prizes are approximately 1 in 83, assuming a complete sellout.

The weekly drawings provide additional prize opportunities without removing tickets from eligibility for the New Year’s finale.

Lottery Players Warned to Keep Winning Tickets After Weekly Drawings

Pennsylvania Lottery officials are reminding players not to discard their tickets after the weekly drawings.

Even if a ticket wins $50,000 during one of the weekly promotions, its number will remain eligible for the January 2 drawing.

That makes retaining the original ticket especially important.

Weekly $50,000 prizes cannot be claimed at ordinary lottery retailers or through the mail. Winners must visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office and present the original ticket.

The lottery recommends signing tickets immediately and storing them securely.

Players can verify weekly results and final drawing numbers through the lottery’s website or the Ticket Checker feature on its official mobile app.

Pennsylvania Millionaire Raffle Returns After Creating 144 Millionaires

Since the game’s introduction in 2005, the Pennsylvania Lottery says its Millionaire Raffle has produced 144 million-dollar prize winners.

The annual promotion has become a holiday tradition, offering a fixed number of tickets and multiple chances at major cash prizes.

The lottery uses proceeds from ticket sales to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation, prescription assistance, care services and community programs.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the agency reports contributing more than $38.2 billion to programs serving older residents across the commonwealth.

Svitko also urged players to participate responsibly during the holiday season, reminding residents that lottery tickets should never be given to children.

The game is restricted to adults 18 and older.