Franklin Township Wrong-Way Crash on Franklin Boulevard Kills New Brunswick Man, 43

Prosecutors say the man’s Mercedes crossed the center line and kept heading south in the northbound lanes. His passenger is in critical condition.

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man was killed Sunday night after his Mercedes-Benz crossed the center line on Franklin Boulevard and crashed into two oncoming vehicles, authorities said.

Franklin Township Police Department officers were called to Franklin Boulevard near Robbins Avenue at about 9:32 p.m. Nov. 8 for a crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash was announced by Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Chief of County Detectives Meredith McKay and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks.

Wrong side of the road

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, police determined the Mercedes driver was heading south on Franklin Boulevard when he “crossed over the centerline and continued driving south bound on the north bound side of the road.”

The Mercedes hit a Honda SUV and then a Freightliner box truck, both of which were traveling north, prosecutors said.

The Mercedes driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not release his name.

Prosecutors said three other people were hospitalized:

The Mercedes passenger is in critical condition.

The Honda driver has serious injuries.

The box truck driver was taken in for complaints of pain.

Authorities have not said what caused the Mercedes to cross into oncoming traffic.

Crews from across the county

East Franklin Volunteer Fire, Community Volunteer Fire, Somerset County Haz-Mat, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital EMTs and paramedics all responded to the scene.

The Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau are investigating. Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing while the reconstruction team completes its findings.

Tips sought

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or Franklin Township police at 732-873-5533.

Anonymous tips, including photos and video, can be sent through SCPO.TIPS or the Somerset County Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All tips will be kept confidential, prosecutors said.