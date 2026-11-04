Frederick man one step away from $1 million nascar powerball payday in miami

A retired Maryland federal employee beats more than 276,000 lottery entries and heads to NASCAR’s championship weekend with a shot at seven figures.

FREDERICK, MD – A retired federal employee from Frederick is heading to Miami with a one-in-four shot at winning $1 million after surviving several rounds of a nationwide NASCAR Powerball lottery promotion. Jeffely Pargo is one of just four finalists remaining in the competition, with the grand prize set to be awarded during a live television drawing Sunday.

The Maryland Lottery announced Pargo’s advancement during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. His selection came after the field of 10 semifinalists was narrowed to four, securing him a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Miami from November 6 through November 8.

Pargo has already collected $12,500 through the promotion, and his next prize will be either $1 million or $10,000. He will compete against three other finalists during a nationally televised drawing before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Frederick Lottery Finalist Beats Massive Field for Shot at $1 Million

Pargo’s journey began with the Maryland Lottery’s NASCAR Powerball — The Chase second-chance promotion, which ran from May 4 through June 15.

More than 276,000 entries were submitted during the state promotion, with 40 participants randomly selected to receive $2,500 prizes.

Those 40 winners were then entered into another drawing to determine who would represent Maryland in the national competition.

Pargo secured that position, joining lottery representatives from 24 other states in a series of elimination rounds tied to NASCAR races.

He earned another $2,000 for becoming Maryland’s national semifinalist, followed by $3,000 when the field narrowed from 25 contestants to 20.

Advancing into the final 10 earned him another $5,000, bringing his accumulated cash prizes to $12,500 before the championship weekend.

His latest advancement, announced November 1, puts him among the final four contestants with a chance at the promotion’s million-dollar grand prize.

Retired Federal Worker Plans Big Trip With Fiancée if He Wins

Pargo expressed excitement about advancing to the final stage, particularly because the NASCAR Championship Weekend experience will be his first time attending a NASCAR race.

“I am excited … very excited,” Pargo told the Maryland Lottery.

“I already feel like a winner,” he added.

The retired federal government employee said he plans to take his fiancée on a major trip if he captures the $1 million prize.

Even without the grand prize, Pargo has secured a VIP NASCAR weekend for himself and a guest.

The package includes round-trip airfare to Miami, three nights of hotel accommodations, meals and exclusive experiences throughout championship weekend.

According to Powerball’s official promotion announcement, the package also includes access to race-related events, behind-the-scenes activities and other VIP opportunities at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The trip is valued at approximately $10,000, separate from the cash prizes Pargo has already accumulated.

Four Finalists Face Off in Nationally Televised Million-Dollar Drawing

Pargo will travel to Miami alongside three other finalists: Agnes Whitaker of North Carolina, Rachel Tobaben of Nebraska and Tina Lanning of South Carolina.

The four contestants emerged from a nationwide competition that originally featured representatives from 25 participating state lotteries.

The final drawing is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, shortly after 2 p.m. during NBC’s pre-race coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

One finalist will receive $1 million, while each of the other three will receive $10,000.

That guarantees Pargo an additional five-figure prize regardless of whether he captures the grand prize.

The competition marks the fourth consecutive year that Powerball and NASCAR have partnered to award a $1 million prize in connection with the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

For the Frederick resident, the trip offers both a first NASCAR experience and a chance to turn an already successful lottery promotion into a life-changing payday.

The final result will be determined live Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway.