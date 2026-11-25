Wildwood, NJ – Families can spend a full day at the Wildwoods Convention Center with Santa, crafts, music and a Christmas tree lighting next month, and none of it costs anything.
The yearly Family Holiday Celebration runs Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Admission is free.
When and Where:
- When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk
- Cost: Free
- Big finish: The Christmas tree lighting outside the Convention Center at 4 p.m.
Santa gets there at 11:30 a.m. and will pose for free photos. Mrs. Claus will read stories at 3 p.m.
Kids can make crafts and their own stockings at activity tables, get their faces painted from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and get balloon animals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic holiday movies will play in Meeting Room 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Local school choirs and bands, a brass quintet, a dance studio and a magician will all perform. The Avalon String Band, a Mummers group, takes the stage at 2 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting
A holiday bazaar with handmade crafts and gifts will give parents a chance to shop while the kids are busy.
The day ends at 4 p.m. with a Christmas tree lighting in front of the Convention Center. It is one of four tree lightings across the Wildwoods in December.
The celebration is on the same day as the Pinch the GrYnch Boardwalk 5K, which starts at 10 a.m. in front of the Convention Center, so it’s easy to make a full day of it.
For more information, call 609-729-9000 or visit WildwoodHoliday.com.
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Sources: Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority