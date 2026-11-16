FREEHOLD, N.J. – Santa Claus is making room on his lap for four-legged visitors this year at Freehold Raceway Mall. The mall is hosting a series of “Pet Night with Santa” evenings so families can bring their pets for holiday photos with Santa.

The first night is Monday, Nov. 16. Pets and their owners will gather at Zara Court on the mall’s lower level, and photos will be available for purchase.

Pet Night with Santa runs on five Monday evenings through mid-December:

Monday, Nov. 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The last session runs an hour longer, giving pet owners one more chance to get a photo before Christmas.

Mall officials said exotic pets will not be permitted. All animals must be well-behaved and kept on a secure leash for the safety of guests, other pets and Santa himself.

The mall compared the event to Santa’s own holiday traditions, saying the season is a time to spend with the animals you love, just as Santa does with his reindeer.

Freehold Raceway Mall is on Route 9 in Freehold Township and is one of Monmouth County’s largest shopping destinations.